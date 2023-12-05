Highlights Steve Evans' success with Stevenage has put them in a strong position in League One.

With Steve Evans being linked with a move away from Stevenage, it could create an ideal opening for Derby County or QPR.

The Scottish manager has worked wonders with this Boro side. Having managed to somewhat narrowly escape relegation to the National League in his first few months in charge of the side, he went on to get them automatically promoted to League One in the following season.

Many thought that this step up could be one too far for a club of Stevenage's size, but he's once again proving the doubters wrong. As things stand, Evans' squad sits fourth in the League One table, just three points off of the automatic promotion spots and six points off of the top spot in the league.

League One Pos P Points Portsmouth 1st 19 42 Bolton 2nd 18 39 Oxford Utd 3rd 18 36 Stevenage 4th 20 36 Peterborough 5th 19 35 Derby 6th 18 33 As of 5th December

Nobody expected them to be where they are, but it could all come crashing down if the Scotsman gets tempted away by another club.

Steve Evans linked to the Rotherham job

Evans has "re-emerged," as a potential candidate for the Millers' managerial role after former Southampton and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones turned down the opportunity, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The 61-year-old was Rotherham's previous boss from 2012 to 2015. At that time, he led them from League Two to the Championship, before leaving to join Leeds United. Evans taking a club from League Two to the Championship, only to then take another role somewhere else; it could all be playing out again.

The Yorkshire Post added that the Stevenage boss was initially overlooked for the role, but the snub that the Millers received from Jones forced a rethink in the boardroom of the New York Stadium.

Evans has put together a brilliant team at Broadhall Way. They've evolved from the gritty, game-smart, annoying to play against team that they were in League Two, to a devastatingly efficient and clinical side in League One. If he were to depart though, that could come apart, and so could his playing squad.

Potential Steve Evans departure could open the door for QPR and Derby

One player who has been immensely improved by the Scottish manager is Jamie Reid. Prior to Evans' arrival at Broadhall Way, Reid was a forward who'd bounced between non-league and League Two. The most goals that he'd scored in an EFL campaign was six, in the 2020/21 season, but those are not blistering numbers.

He scored seven goals in the season that saw Evans take over late in the campaign and ultimately keep them up. From there, the Northern Irishman has really kicked on. He hit double digits for goals for the first time in the EFL, and he also provided six assists to help his side win automatic promotion. Even with this improvement, like Stevenage as a whole, nobody saw the step-up that he was going to make coming.

Through 20 games, the 29-year-old has already surpassed his tally from last season, with 12 goals in League One. He's hit that sweet spot in his career where every time a ball touches his boot, good things happen. A lot of the striker's improvements can be accredited to the boss, and, if he leaves, it may make it easier to get Reid out of Stevenage too; that's where Derby and QPR come into it.

Both sides need a player like Reid for different reasons. The R's have scored the joint second-least amount of goals in the Championship so far in this campaign, so the option of bringing in a striker should definitely be on the table. With where Reid is currently plying his trade, a move to QPR would certainly work on a personal level, as well as a financial one. Bringing in a striker from the third tier is a risk but he'll arrive full of confidence and in fine form.

The Rams, too, need more forward option as James Collins and Martyn Waghorn are both now 33, and neither has yet reached double figures. Reid has shown this term that he's capable of finding the net at League One level so he could aid their promotion push.

You feel while Evans is still at the helm, prizing Reid away from Stevenage will be a tough ask but should he move to the Millers, then the door might just open for an EFL club to strike.