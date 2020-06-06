Derby County open contract talks with midfielder over potential new deal

Derby County have offered experienced midfielder Tom Huddlestone a new deal at the club according to Derbyshire Live.

The former Spurs man is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, but it seems as though the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal in the near future.

Huddlestone has made 12 appearances for Phillip Cocu’s side this season, and will be hoping he can feature in the final nine matches of the season in the Championship.

The 33-year-old hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked to this term due to various injury problems, but the club clearly see something that Huddlestone could add to the team in future seasons.

Recent off-the-field events brought an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country, but Championship clubs have since returned to training.

Competitive action is due to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June, and Phillip Cocu’s side will be keen to pick up where they left off earlier this term.

Derby are currently sat 12th in the second tier standings, and are just five points adrift of the play-off places, which are certainly an achievable target for the Rams.

Huddlestone has been with the club since 2017, and has made 183 appearances in total, which includes a number of impressive showings in his first spell with the Rams at the start of his career.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised they’ve offered him a new deal!

Huddlestone has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, and I still think he’s capable of playing at Championship level with Derby, but he’s struggled with a number of injury problems over the years.

But he adds much-needed experience to the Derby team, and will help aid the development of some of the younger players coming through to the first-team.

You have to trust Phillip Cocu’s judgement with this one, and it’ll be interesting to see if Huddlestone features when competitive action gets back underway later this month.