Derby County on course to seal significant transfer deal

Derby County are set to re-sign Matt Clarke from Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Premier League club seemingly open to allowing the centre-back out on loan again.

Clarke linked up with Phillip Cocu’s side last summer, with the Seagulls loaning the defender straight into the Championship after picking him up from Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old impressed too, with 35 appearances bringing one goal and a clear improvement in the defender’s progressive play from the back.

Rams supporters voted Clarke as their Player of the Year for 2019/20, as Derby settled for mid-table during Cocu’s debut season in the dugout.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 14:08), they are now set to reunite with Clarke for the 2020/21 campaign, with Brighton open to the defender moving out on loan once more.

Discussions between Derby and Brighton remain ongoing, but Graham Potter has a host of options at centre-back heading into the new season, including former Leeds United loanee, Ben White.

That could open the door for Clarke to return to Derby, as Cocu builds towards an assault on promotion in the new season.

The Verdict

This is great news for Derby.

Clarke could turn out to be a key summer signing for the Rams, particularly given how well he played last season in the Championship.

The 23-year-old suited Cocu’s style of play perfectly and he’s only going to get better in the coming 12 months.

You’d imagine this was a deal Cocu was keen to do heading into the summer.

