Derby County on brink of attacking arrival

Derby County are set to add Jordon Ibe to their ranks this week with the winger at the club having a medical today ahead of a two-year deal, according to Mike McGrath.

The Rams have had a tough start to the season and Phillip Cocu will want his men to turn things around quickly in order to keep pace with the early leaders in the Sky Bet Championship.

There are some good players already at Pride Park with experience at the top levels of the game and Ibe should add to that, having spent time with Liverpool and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

McGrath, then, revealed the latest concerning the winger:

Jordon Ibe medical at #DCFC Derby today ahead of signing two-yr deal following departure from #AFCB Bournemouth in the summer https://t.co/ibdOeXPVZg — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 21, 2020

The Verdict

Derby have added to their options in the final third already this transfer window and it looks as though Ibe is going to be another arrival.

He brings pace and trickery out on the flanks and as someone that has spent much of his career so far in the Premier League, he should be one to watch in the Championship.

He’ll be eager to get his career going again after leaving the Cherries earlier in the summer and if Cocu can keep him motivated then the Rams should have a good signing on their hands.