Derby County are set for an unexpected cash boost this summer, following Omari Kellyman’s mooted move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the deal to take the 18-year-old to Stamford Bridge is all but complete, with an official statement on the £19 million deal expected later this week.

And the Rams are set to earn a pretty penny from the deal, with a sell-on clause on the teenager said to be around the 15 percent mark, according to Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse.

Kellyman came up through the ranks at Pride Park before leaving for Villa in 2022, and the Rams forward-thinking will help them plan for their return to the Championship in just over a month’s time.

Derby County set to benefit from Omari Kellyman’s transfer from Aston Villa to Chelsea

Despite just a handful of appearances for Villa, Kellyman has gathered quite the reputation during the early stages of his career, with Chelsea ready to splash the cash on a player who has just six first-team games under his belt.

The teenager made the move to Villa Park at the age of 16, as the Premier League side pounced during the Rams’ financial crisis, and got their hands on the striker for a reported £600,000 fee.

Having featured for the club’s under-21 side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy later that year, the frontman has had to bide his time for any taste of first-team action, with eye-catching performances in PL2 adding to his reputation.

The 18-year-old netted seven times in eleven appearances for the Villa development side in the previous campaign, with a return of 0.88 goals per 90 minutes proving he can do the business in front of goal.

A first-team debut came in the 3-0 defeat of Hibernian in the Europa Conference League last August - where he played the full 90 minutes - before picking up extra minutes in cup competitions throughout the season.

The teenager also featured in two Premier League games last season, with substitute appearances against Manchester City and Crystal Palace seeing him get his first taste of top flight football.

Omari Kellyman 23/24 PL2 record Apeparances 11 Starts 9 Goals 7 Goals/90 0.88 Source: FBRef

And now the England under-20 international is set for a move to join new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, following in the footsteps of Carney Chukwuemeka, who made the same move in August 2022.

Everyone at Derby County will be keen to see the deal go through this week, with the Rams set to earn big bucks ahead of their return to the Championship, as Tom Collomosse reported on Wednesday.

Posting on X, the Daily Mail journalist said: “Derby can look forward to a significant sum if Omari Kellyman moves to Chelsea - sell-on clause thought to be in the region of 15 per cent. Decent windfall on the way for newly-promoted Championship side.”

Paul Warne set for potential Derby County budget boost as Omari Kellyman sell-on clause revealed

If the transfer fee and sell-on clause are correct, County will be looking at an income in the region of £2.85 million this summer, which could go some way to helping their cause on their return to the second tier.

The Rams have already been sounding out potential targets following their promotion from League One, with former Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan said to be one of the names on Warne’s list this summer.

The 93-cap Australia international [pictured] is set to be a free agent this summer, as his time with Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar comes to an end, and a return to England could be on the cards for the 32-year-old.

The Rams are also said to be interested in bringing Ebou Adams back to the club this summer, following his successful loan spell in the second half of the 23/24 campaign.

Adams featured 17 times as County earned promotion from the third tier, scoring one goal and providing another assist in that time, and will be trying to tempt the Cardiff City man back to Derbyshire this summer.

The Kellyman windfall could help them make inroads regarding those conversations in the future, with the pursestrings loosened at the perfect time for the Rams.