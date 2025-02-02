Derby County and Nottingham Forest went into the 2007/08 campaign with two divisions between them for the first time since 1986, but they would quickly meet again.

The Rams had won promotion from the Championship through the play-offs in May 2007, with Stephen Pearson's second-half effort the difference between his side and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley on a rainy day at Wembley Stadium.

At this point, Forest were about to enter their third straight season in League One, having missed out on promotion themselves in the semi-finals against Yeovil Town.

It felt as though there was a huge distance between the two clubs heading into the summer of 2007, and Derby hoped that the signing of Robert Earnshaw was going to keep the Reds at arms distance for even longer. However, just one year later he would cross the A52 and make his way to the City Ground.

Earnshaw struggled at Derby greatly Wales' 59-cap international joined the Rams in June 2007 for £3.5m from Norwich City , and expectations were high after an excellent season in the Championship with the Canaries.

Earnshaw scored 19 goals in 30 league games, and many were hoping that he could replicate some of that form in the Premier League with his new team. But it was clear from the off that the East Midlands outfit were going to find it difficult in the top flight.

Derby's summer transfer window was not good enough, and they suffered for it with defeats quickly racking up.

Their multi-million pound striker was also not having the impact that fans wanted and needed him to have, and he failed to be a threat over the course of the entire campaign.

Game time became a problem for Earnshaw, and he started only seven times in the Premier League, although he did come off the bench 15 times. He was offered very little opportunity in front of goal, and it took until his second to last game for him to score his first goal in the league.

He scored Derby's second in a 6-2 defeat to Arsenal in April 2008, with his strike halving the deficit to 3-2. A late collapse saw the Rams fall away from any chance of taking a shock point from the clash, as Paul Jewell's side conceded their 12th goal in just two games at home.

Earnshaw enjoyed better success at Nottingham Forest

It was clear that Earnshaw wanted to move on from the Rams, and just under a year after joining Derby, he signed for their bitter rivals, Nottingham Forest.

The Reds paid £2.75m for the then 27-year-old, and he quickly made an impact. Two goals in his first five games helped endear himself to supporters, and he ended his first year in red with 18 goals in all competitions.

Two of those came against his former side, and he did not limit himself in his celebration of those goals.

He continued to be a dominant force for Forest up front, scoring 15 Championship goals in each of his next two seasons as the club reached the play-offs twice. They failed on both occasions in the semi-finals, first to Blackpool FC and then Swansea City the following year.

He scored twice against the Seasiders in the second leg as Forest were beaten 6-4 on aggregate, before the Swans eased past the Reds in a 3-1 aggregate victory in 2010/11, with Earnshaw once again scoring.

Robert Earnshaw's Derby County/Nott'm Forest stats (TransferMarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Derby County 25 2 - Nottingham Forest 110 43 5

The now 43-year-old left the City Ground and the East Midlands for Cardiff City following his team's disappointment in the play-offs, but supporters will always have pride in his achievements in NG2. While those of the Derby persuasion will still regret the original deal they made with Norwich.