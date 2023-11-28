Highlights Derby County and Nottingham Forest have a history of doing business in the transfer window, as shown by Tyrese Fornah's move to Derby from Forest this summer.

Derby County should consider targeting Nottingham Forest's Julian Larsson in the January transfer window, as he could provide additional depth at center forward.

A loan move to Derby would give Larsson the opportunity to gain first-team experience and could benefit both clubs in the short-term and long-term.

Bitter rivals they may be, but it is far from impossible for Derby County and Nottingham Forest to do business with each other in the transfer window.

That was shown as recently as this summer when midfielder Tyrese Fornah departed the City Ground to join The Rams for an undisclosed fee.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Since then, the 24-year-old has become a useful figure for Paul Warne's side, making 13 appearances in all competitions for Derby.

That form also recently saw Fornah make his first-ever senior international appearance for Sierra Leone in the latest round of World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Now though, it seems as though there is a case to be made for Derby to consider bringing another Nottingham Forest player to the club when the transfer window opens again in January.

Which Nottingham Forest player should Derby County consider targeting in January?

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, up to 15 clubs watched Forest's Under 21s during their recent wins over League Two side Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

It is thought that a number of members of the Premier League club's academy setup could be set to head out on loan in the January transfer window.

One of those who has been touted for a potential spell elsewhere in the second half of this season is Swedish striker Julian Larsson.

Admittedly, the identities of those 15 clubs monitoring the form of Forest's youth players have yet to be disclosed.

But when it comes to Larsson in particular, it does feel as though it could be argued that Derby are one club that should certainly be considering a move in the January window.

Why should Derby be targeting Julian Larsson in the January transfer window?

It has been a promising start to the season so far for Derby County, as they look to win promotion back to the Championship from League One.

Paul Warne's side currently sit sixth in the third-tier table, six points adrift of an automatic promotion place as things stand, meaning they are in the mix to go up right now.

That though, is despite some issues at centre-forward. While Martyn Waghorn, Conor Washington, and James Collins have all contributed some useful goals so far this season, the trio are all in that similar target man mould, and are all over the age of 30, meaning there may at times be questions over their fitness for the long haul of the season.

Meanwhile, Tyreese John-Jules has been restricted to just a handful of appearances since joining on loan from Arsenal in the summer, and with that deal set to expire in January, Warne has recently admitted he is so far unsure whether that deal will be extended until the end of the campaign.

As a result, Derby may find themselves needing to add some extra depth at centre-forward come the January window, and Larsson could be a useful option to fill that void.

The 22-year-old has already scored 19 goals in 52 appearances for Forest at Under 21s and Under 23s level - including a goal in that recent win over Accrington Stanley's first-team in the EFL Trophy.

Consequently, Larsson may well now be ready to make the step-up to senior football on a more regular basis, and at the stage of his career he is at, he would no doubt offer Warne's Derby side something different, to the majority of centre-forward option they currently have.

Even so, his record does suggest he would still be capable of making a positive impact in front of goal for the Rams, which could help push them forward in their pursuit of promotion.

Indeed, at 22 years old, Larsson is undoubtedly at an age where he needs to be getting experience of regular first-team football if he is to make the next step in his career.

A loan move such as this to Derby would ensure he gets those opportunities, which would put him in a stronger position to make a positive impact for Forest themselves, at a later date when their own attacking options may need boosting.

As a result, a move to Pride Park for Larsson is one that could work out for all involved in both the short-term and long-term.

With that in mind, it seems as though another bit of business between two of English football's biggest rivals in Forest and Derby come January, could yet make some considerable sense.