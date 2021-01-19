Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in race for Championship ace

Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing Cardiff City attacker Josh Murphy this month, according to Football Insider.

The Bluebirds winger has become a bit-part player under Neil Harris this season, and hasn’t started a Championship match since the draw with Millwall in late-November.

That was one of just three starts this campaign for Murphy, whose made just 15 appearances for Cardiff in all competitions this season.

Murphy was a late substitute in the Bluebirds’ defeat to Norwich City on Saturday, but three of the Championship’s biggest sides are eyeing up a potential January loan deal for the 25-year-old.

He still has 18 months left on his current Cardiff contract, according to Transfermarkt, but the former Canaries left-winger could be on the verge of a temporary move away from the Welsh capital in order to enhance his game-time following a frustrating first half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Whilst all three clubs currently battling relegation, Derby, Nottingham Forest and Wednesday, three of the biggest sides in the second-tier, would all represent good loan moves for Murphy.

Murphy would appear surplus to requirements at the Cardiff City Stadium, so if the player himself is keen on going out on loan, then you’d imagine there’s every chance of one of the trio snapping him up in the coming weeks.

But the attacker might want to remain in South Wales and fight for his place, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one pans out.