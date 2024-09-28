Derby County fans, players and management alike have been left aggrieved by Norwich City's opening goal in this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship clash between the pair - a game which finished 3-2 in favour of the Canaries thanks to Borja Sainz's hat-trick.

It was a Championship classic in the lunchtime kick-off, yet the first goal of the afternoon was hugely fortunate and massively controversial.

Sainz opened the scoring for Norwich in the third minute of injury time at the end of the first-half in huge controversy. Josh Sargent's cross, following the break of a loose ball in the penalty area, appeared to come from behind the field of play.

That is indeed the case on the evidence of Sky Sports' post on X, alongside the caption: "It's not even close" - Oliver Langford and his assistants, Marks Stevens, Richard Wild and Simon Mather, failing to notice the ball slipping out of play before Sargent's cross.

Full footage of the incident and goal can be found here:

Derby responded in perfect fashion after half-time, equalising through Craig Forsyth on the hour.

However, Sainz put Norwich back into the lead on 65 minutes and completed his hat-trick on 87 minutes after more controversy moments earlier when the ball, again, appeared to cross the field of play.

Corey Blackett-Taylor would make things nervy for Johannes Hoff Thorup's side, pulling a goal back and allowing Derby to pile the pressure on. However, the East Anglian outfit would hold on for the win.

Derby County's angry reaction

As you might expect, the Derby supporters were left fuming by the first-half decision that set the tone for the afternoon.

When it's not your day...

The incident has been described as "horrific"...

More to follow....