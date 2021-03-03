Derby County news round-up: Takeover update, Jozwiak admission, Rooney delighted by starlet’s impact

Derby County will be determined to put things right as attention turns to the weekend.

The Rams fell to a 4-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Tuesday evening – a result which will certainly have knocked confidence in Wayne Rooney’s squad.

But with a clash against Coventry City coming up there’s a big opportunity to put things right.

Here’s the latest news to come from Pride Park…

‘No progress’ on Derby takeover

The Rams are no closer to striking a takeover deal, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Derby have been the subject of intense speculation this season with a change of ownership heavily tipped to occur, however that’s yet to happen.

Mel Morris suggested that Sheikh Khaled’s takeover, which has appeared close but been continuously delayed since November, was still live – however no update has occurred since.

It then emerged that an American party were keen on a deal, but according to Nixon they ‘sound like tyre kickers’.

No progress. Sound like tyre kickers. https://t.co/NheTDswgw2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 1, 2021

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

Liam Rosenior’s Kamil Jozwiak admission

The Derby County coach has revealed that he believes that supporters will see the best of the winger next term.

Jozwiak arrived at the club last summer and has been a regular feature for the Rams this season, but has struggled to show his best during that time.

But according to Rosenior, it’s only a matter of time before the player hits his stride.

As quoted by Ryan Conway of The Athletic, Rosenior said: “Moving country in a pandemic, the human element of moving football clubs sometimes isn’t taken into account. Kamil hasn’t been able to see his girlfriend or visit a restaurant.

“He’s so coachable. His defensive work is great, he works his socks off. I’m really excited for what Kamil can do next season.”

Rooney tips Louie Watson for big things

The Derby County boss has hinted at including the young playmaker in the team for this weekend’s match with Coventry City.

Discussing his performance against Cardiff, Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “He came on and was brave, he took the ball, had movement off the ball, he passed the ball forward and has given me something to think about for Saturday because I preach to the players that if they train well they will get an opportunity, and he has trained absolutely fantastic.

“He come on for 30 minutes against a tough Cardiff team and he has really shown me what he can do.

“He is player I like and a player I hope I can get more game time. If he keeps doing what he is doing then he is pushing the players who are starting for a place.”