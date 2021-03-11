Derby County news round-up: Takeover latest, Nathan Byrne update, Rooney drops contract hint

It could be something of an awkward end to the season for Derby County.

Following the Rams’ goalless draw with Barnsley on Wednesday night, Wayne Rooney’s side sit 18th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but having played three games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

With Derby having not won in four either, the club will also be looking to return to form sooner rather than later, although there are also issues off the pitch at Pride Park that require some attention.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest stories to have emerged surrounding Derby over the past few days.

Fresh takeover update emerges

It seems as though those at Derby have been locked in some sort of talks over a takeover of the club, and it appears as though those discussions are not done yet.

Reports from The Athletic on Wednesday night revealed that businessman Erik Alonso, who has also been linked to Sheffield Wednesday this season, is in advanced negotiations to buy Derby.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that Bin Zayed International, the company whose name has been linked with Derby for several months now, have until next weeks to complete a deal for the club, with three other parties – including Alonso – said to be waiting to swoop.

Rooney offers player contract insight

As well as the future of the club as a whole, the future of a number of Derby’s players has also been up for discussion recently.

The likes of Curtis Davies, Martin Waghorn and Andre Wisdom are all out of contract at the end of this season, and it seems Rooney is keen to address the situation surrounding those players in the not too distant future.

Speaking about the situation with regards to those out of contract players, the Derby boss has confirmed that early talks have been held with a view to reaching a decision before the end of the season, with the budget, which will no doubt be influenced by the takeover situation, likely to play a part when it comes to what deals may or not be agreed.

Nathan Byrne injury latest

Another player issue to have emerged recently for Derby, surrounds right-back Nathan Byrne.

The 28-year-old was absent from the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s stalemate at Oakwell, with Rooney telling reporters after the game that the defender missed out due to a head injury suffered in training.

The Derby boss did however go on to add that Byrne did not suffer a concussion on the incident, and is hopeful that he will be available to feature on Saturday afternoon, when the Rams host Millwall at Pride Park.