Derby County news round-up: Stoke City eye player, Colin Kazim-Richards latest, Matt Clarke news

After a difficult first few months of the season, things are starting to look up for Derby County.

Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-1 win at Wycombe means the Rams have now won five of their last six league games, lifting them to 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

But while much of the focus around Pride Park will be on securing the club’s Championship status for next season, there is still plenty going on off the field as well.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest news surrounding Derby to have emerged over the past few days.

Stoke take Yates on trial

One Derby player who has seemingly been on the move recently, is goalkeeper Mark Yates.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for the Rams in their FA Cup defeat at Chorley last month amid self-isolation issues for the senior squad, has been taken on trial by Stoke, according to reports from the Stoke Sentinel.

Yates has already made his debut for the Potters’ Under 23s side in a 2-1 win over Norwich on Monday, as Stoke look for cover at that level for Blondy Nna Noukeu, who is reportedly wanted on loan by clubs in Ireland.

New Colin Kazim-Richards contract planned

One player who it seems Derby are keen to keep at Pride Park for the foreseeable future, is striker Colin Kazim-Richards.

Having joined as a free agent on a deal until the end of the season back in October, Kazim-Richards has gone onto score six goals in 22 appearances for the Rams, and it seems as though he has made a decent impression on the club.

According to reports from Derbyshire Live, Derby are now keen to extend Kazim-Richards’ stay at the club beyond the end of the current campaign, and are looking at extending the contract of the 34-year-old former Turkish international in order to do that.

Matt Clarke injury update

One concern that will have emerged for Derby from that win at Wycombe on Tuesday, was the injury suffered by Matt Clarke.

The on-loan Brighton centre back, who has featured in all but one of the Rams’ league games so far this season, was forced off shortly before half time at Adams Park, although it seems the setback may not be a major one.

Speaking after the game, manager Wayne Rooney revealed that the substitution had been down to a hip injury that had restricted the 24-year-old’s movement, but that he did not believe the injury is serious, and it confident that Clarke could feature for Derby against Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday night.