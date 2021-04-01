Derby County news round-up: Rooney reveals transfer plans, fixture change, Mel Morris fallout talk addressed

Wayne Rooney has had the international break to try and get his Derby County side ready for their Championship relegation battle over the next few weeks.

Derby currently sit 19th in the league but are just five points above Rotherham who currently occupy the final relegation spot, whilst the Millers also have four games in hand over Rooney’s side.

Rooney’s side have been in poor form and have gone seven games without a win in the league.

The Rams host a Luton town side, who have won their last two games, on Good Friday and Rooney will be hoping that his side can turn their form around.

Here, ahead of the game, we have compiled all the latest Derby County news in our latest Rams round-up….

Rooney reveals transfer plan

Speaking to Derbyshire Live manager Rooney has confirmed that he is looking ahead to next season with the Rams already and possible transfer movement.

“It takes a lot of planning. It is not just something you can do overnight, you need to put things in place and that is what we have been working towards,” Rooney said.

“Loan players are important, it is important you get the right loan players in but also there are players we want to bring in for transfer fees and it is vital we get those right, too.

“It is something we are prepared for, we are ready for, and then it is down to the board that we try and get the players we want in.”

Derby have been linked with Luton striker James Collins in recent weeks.

Preston fixture moved forward

Derby’s upcoming fixture with Preston North End has had it’s kick off brought forward by the EFL after conversations with the club.

On the club website Derby confirmed that the fixture which was originally meant to kick-off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th April will now begin at 7:00pm.

Derby fans will be hoping that the side is in a more comfortable position in the table when they visit Deepdale.

Rooney hits back at Chairman rift speculation

Wayne Rooney has firmly denied allegations of a rift with the club’s Chairman Mel Morris.

Reports suggested that the pair had fallen out over the failed takeover bid surrounding the club.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “Wherever this has come from, I suggest whoever put it out there make sure they get their facts right because it couldn’t be further away from the truth.”