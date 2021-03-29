Derby County news round-up: Rooney left unhappy, Failed transfer development shared, Jordon Ibe update

Derby County could be set for a nervy end to the season, with a seven-game winless run leaving Wayne Rooney’s side looking over their shoulder.

Whilst a five-point cushion to 22nd placed Rotherham would normally be a relief, it’s complicated by the fact the Millers have four games in hand.

Therefore, Rooney knows that his team need to start picking up points when they return to action this week, with the home game against Luton looking like a huge fixture.

The only focus for the rookie boss will be the game, but there has been a lot more news coming out of Pride Park, and here we provide you with an update of what’s been going on…

Rooney unhappy with Mel Morris after failed takeover bid

It was suggested by the Daily Mail that Rooney has not been happy with owner Mel Morris after Sheikh Khaled’s proposed takeover of the Rams was finally called off.

They claim that the Manchester United legend was under the impression he would be working under the new owners after he was appointed, but that obviously didn’t happen.

This impacted Rooney’s work in the January window and it also could hinder his plans in the summer.

Did these 20 things happen to Derby County in 2020?

1 of 20 Phillip Cocu was appointed as manager Yes No

Derby failed with move for midfielder

The East Midlands outfit did get several deals done in January, but they missed out on a move for Marshall Munetsi.

French journalist Loic Tanzi claimed that Derby had made an offer to Reims for the player that would see him join on loan initially with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

However, an agreement couldn’t be reached between the two clubs, with Munetsi featuring in five of the last six games for the Ligue 1 outfit, during which time they have been unbeaten.

Rooney to be patient with Ibe

Winger Jordon Ibe has had well-documented issues this season that have prevented him from making a mark on the Rams first-team, but he could have a role to play before the season finishes.

Nevertheless, Rooney told Derbyshire Live that he won’t be rushing the player back, with the ex-Liverpool man going to feature for the U23s before he is thrown into a Championship fixture.

“He will have to step up his training again. It is important we get him game time (in the under-23s) and get him as sharp as he can be before he comes in with the first team.”