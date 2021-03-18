Derby County news round-up: Rooney fuels promotion talk, pundit backs Mel Morris, midfielder’s big news

The mood at Derby County will have probably fluctuated this week with a good result off the pitch but potentially bad news away from it.

The Rams looked destined for defeat at half time against Brentford on Tuesday, but a second half comeback saw them gain a point after a 2-2 result.

But the news also dropped that the proposed takeover saga between current owner Mel Morris and prospective buyer Sheikh Khaled of Abu Dhabi had officially fallen through.

Whether that’s a good or bad thing is up for the fans to decide, but let’s round up the latest happenings at Pride Park.

Simon Jordan backs Morris after takeover failure

As revealed yesterday, the takeover saga that saw Bin Zayed International wanting to buy Derby County has now ended, with the deal collapsing amid fury from the club’s side, per The Telegraph.

Mel Morris is now exploring different offers for the club, and whilst fans will no doubt pick a side to be on, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has defended Morris.

Speaking on talkSPORT – per the Derby Telegraph – Jordan suggested that Morris will be hurting right now at the deal collapsing because he cares for the club, and believes the current chairman is doing his best, pointing to a turn-around in form on the pitch and no news on any financial worries as a sign that he’s doing fine.

Rooney aiming for promotion in 2022

Derby might be in the bottom half right now and may stay that way for the rest of the season, but aspirations are high for the 2021/22 campaign.

Wayne Rooney is already talking about plans for next season, and promotion is very much on his agenda, although much of his planning depends on any potential change of ownership.

“My plans at the minute are to get us promotion next season,” said Rooney, per the Derby Telegraph.

“Whether that fits with the current owner or potential new owners, that is what I believe we need to be aiming for.”

Knight gets Ireland call

He made his full debut for the senior squad back in November, and Jason Knight has got the call-up again for the Republic of Ireland’s international games next week.

Knight has played 38 times for the Rams this season and has become a mainstay in Rooney’s starting 11, with the 20-year-old even captaining the team on occasion.

The midfielder will be hoping to get a start as Ireland play World Cup qualifiers against Serbian and Luxembourg, then a friendly against Qatar.