Derby County news round-up: Rams eye up summer move for PL hotshot, Double injury boost ahead of Millwall, Lawrence return scheduled

It has been another eventful week on and off the field for the Rams who managed to pick up another point in their quest to keep themselves clear of the relegation zone, holding Barnsley to a goalless draw.

Wayne Rooney’s side need to do all they can on the pitch to avoid any nervous ending to the season and to ensure that they avoid getting fragged back into any relegation danger. Having not managed to win any of their last four league games.

The pressure will be on for them to get back to picking up three points once again, with Rotherham United who are currently in the drop zone having three games in hand on them.

The Rams should be able to avoid getting dragged back into trouble but only if they start putting points on the board and end their recent winless run. There also remains plenty of speculation around the club’s takeover and the usual talk over potential transfer targets for the summer window.

Here then, we take a look at some of the latest news that has emerged surrounding the Rams…

Rams one of three potential Championship destinations for Manchester City prospect

Derby will be facing a crucial summer transfer window if they manage to avoid the drop, with Rooney needing to bring in some extra quality to help continue the improvements that the Rams have made since he became their permanent manager. Derby might need to look at adding a new striker with goals from their forwards having been an issue this term at times.

Football League World believes that one player who the Rams could be interested in is Manchester City forward Liam Delap. The forward has been in excellent form for the Premier League leaders’ academy side this term scoring 16 goals in 13 appearances in Premier League 2. Pep Guardiola’s side are considering whether to send him out on loan or not and want to find the right destination.

“Quiz:

1 of 24 Rob Hulse Retired Still playing

The Rams, who lost Delap to Manchester City, are alongside both Stoke City and Bournemouth in holding an interest in the forward. It does seem then like it could be a major battle for his signature during the summer window if the Premier League side decide to let him leave on loan.

David Marshall and Nathan Byrne hand Rams welcome injury news

Rooney confirmed to the media ahead of the Rams’ meeting with Millwall later today that both David Marshall and Nathan Byrne should be back and available to come into the squad. That would be a huge boost for them as they look to get back to winning ways after failing to secure a win in their last four Championship games.

Kelle Roos has stood in for Marshall in recent games with the keeper having been ruled out through injury since the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last month. The Scotland international will likely regain his place in the starting line-up in the coming weeks with his experience potentially vital for Rooney’s side, although Roos was a strong performer against Barnsley.

Byrne’s return will also be a welcome boost with him having sat out the goalless draw at Barnsley in midweek, after picking up a head injury in the defeat against Coventry City.

Rooney offers update on when Tom Lawrence could return to action

Rooney was also able to confirm ahead of the Millwall game that Tom Lawrence is nearing a return to action with him having not featured since the goalless draw at home to Stoke City back in December. The attacker has been a notable absentee from the squad and he has the ability to come back in and provide some extra creativity to the side.

Lawrence is close to a return now and Rooney suggested that he could have even been included in the squad against Millwall, but that the Rams are going to be a little more cautious and give him a bit more time before throwing him back into the fold.

It is expected that Lawrence could be available in midweek when the Rams take on Brentford, with Rooney keen for him to get a few more final training sessions under his belt before being re-introduced back into the first-team fold.