Derby County news round-up: Player could exit in summer, Senior player ‘struggling’ with injury, Rooney gives Roberts update

They won’t feel too great after a 4-0 drubbing by Cardiff City this week, but Derby County are desperate to get back to winning ways against Coventry City this weekend.

Wayne Rooney has impressed since taking over as manager of the Rams, but he will have seen it as a real disappointment to go down heavily to an in-form Bluebirds – regardless of how Mick McCarthy’s men have been performing.

Rooney has a lot of selection decisions to make ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with the Sky Blues, but he’s also having to deal with transfer rumours surrounding one of his players – let’s look at the latest news from Pride Park.

Sibley could exit this summer

With a takeover from Bin Zayed International seemingly stalled, the Rams could be struggling for money come the summer unless a deal can be struck.

And they may have to sell one of their starlets, with Louie Sibley one of those being touted for a move at the end of the season.

FLW sources believe that there is much interest in the 19-year-old and despite not being a regular starter this season following his exciting breakthrough at the back end of last season, Sibley still holds a lot of potential and could make County a lot of money.

Marshall struggling with injury

Experienced stopper David Marshall came off against Nottingham Forest last week with a back injury, and it doesn’t look like he will be ready to face Coventry tomorrow.

Rooney admitted that Marshall is ‘struggling‘ with the issue and that would mean that Kelle Roos would stay in-between the sticks – which won’t enthuse a lot of Derby fans.

He was criticised heavily during their 4-0 drubbing against Cardiff and there looks to be a need for a new goalkeeper in the summer, with Roos failing to impress recently and Marshall reaching the latter stages of his career.

Roberts included in weekend squad

Rooney faces a selection headache every matchday as he has six loanees in his squad – and EFL rules dictate that only five of those can be selected.

Patrick Roberts was the unfortunate one to miss out in midweek, but the manager has confirmed that he will be involved against Coventry.

The Man City loanee could be the creative spark that Derby are missing right now, but if he doesn’t prove to be the difference then Rooney may have other issues that he needs to explore.