Derby County news round-up: Lawrence fitness update, Baningime situation explained, Rooney discusses Rams recruitment

Derby County continued their strong recent form by picking up a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest last time out.

Whilst Wayne Rooney would’ve wanted the three points for his team, it means they have a nine-point cushion over the bottom three, which is a fine achievement when you consider the situation he walked into.

The Rams face a huge task to pick up more points tomorrow though, as they travel to take on a Cardiff City side that are the in-form team in the league.

Whilst Rooney’s focus is only going to be on the game, there has been more news coming out of the club, and here we provide a round-up of what’s been going on…

Tom Lawrence remains out

Firstly, ahead of the trip to Wales, assistant Liam Rosenior spoke to the media, which included giving an injury update on Tom Lawrence.

The 27-year-old hasn’t featured since mid-December because of an ankle injury, and whilst he has been making good progress, Rosenior confirmed that he isn’t going to be involved at Cardiff.

The attacking midfielder is back in training and will hope to play a part in the coming weeks.

Beni Baningime’s lack of minutes explained

Most of Derby’s January recruits have played regularly since Rooney brought them in, but one man who has failed to make an impact is Beni Baningime.

Since signing on loan from Everton the midfielder has made just one very late substitute appearance.

But, Rosenior told Derbyshire Live that it’s been down to building the player’s fitness, and he now says Baningime is ‘pushing’ to feature, and is convinced he will have a big role to play this season.

Rooney outlines long-term plans

Rooney has made a brilliant start to life as a manager, but he isn’t thinking about anything other than Derby.

And, the England legend has outlined his own plans at Pride Park, as he told TalkSPORT that the next 18 months will be about getting the recruitment right, as he claimed he feels he’s onto ‘something special’ in the East Midlands.