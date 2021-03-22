Derby County news round-up: Kazim-Richards update, Waghorn’s absence explained, Rooney keen on defender agreement

Derby County will be looking to put together a positive run of results in the Championship, as they look to avoid relegation into the third-tier.

The Rams were beaten by Stoke City in their most recent match, which means Wayne Rooney’s side are now winless in their last seven matches in all competitions.

More alarmingly, Derby are sat 19th in the Championship table, and just five points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Rotherham United are 22nd in the second-tier standings, but have four matches in hand over the Rams, which could push them further down the table.

But they now have a break from action, with the international fixtures upon us, and Rooney will be looking to find some solutions to his side’s current poor run of form.

We take a look at the latest news surrounding Derby County as we head into the international break, which has come at the ideal time for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Rooney criticises Derby forward

Martyn Waghorn was left out of the matchday squad for Derby’s recent match against Stoke City, which had some fans puzzled heading into the game.

Waghorn has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with three goals to his name so far, but Wayne Rooney revealed that the former Ipswich Town man had been left out due to his performances in training.

“Players have bad training sessions. That happens. But what I can’t accept is if the player doesn’t try. I can’t afford to carry players.”

Rooney went on to label his behaviour during Friday’s training session as ‘unacceptable’, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be involved in the squad for when they return to competitive action after the international break.

Kazim-Richards update emerges

Kazim-Richards has been a key player for the Rams this season, having scored eight goals in 34 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

But the 34-year-old has been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, with Wayne Rooney revealing that the forward Kazim-Richards had injections to get through the match against the Potters.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Derby forward will be ruled out of action for a period of time though, and Rooney will be hoping that Kazim-Richards can stay injury-free from now until the end of this years’s campaign.

Are these facts about Pride Park true or false?

1 of 19 Pride Park's capacity is 35,597 True False

Rooney keen on extending defender’s stay

Teden Mengi has caught the eye with some strong performances for Derby County, since signing on loan from Manchester United during the January transfer window.

It is the first loan spell that the young defender has had in his career so far, and he’ll be hoping that he can continue to impress as Derby head into a crucial period of the 2020/21 season.

Wayne Rooney has recently admitted that he is keen to bring Mengi back to the club on loan ahead of the 2021/22 season. Mengi has recently signed a new contract with Manchester United, and is clearly rated highly by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.