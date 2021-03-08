Derby County news round-up: Kaide Gordon Liverpool update, Davies on Boro controversy, Rooney’s selection hint

Derby County fell to their second defeat on the bounce on Saturday as they were beaten by Coventry City.

The result will likely leave the Rams nervously looking over their shoulders at the six-point gap between them and the bottom three.

They need to be ready to bounce back, however, as they face Barnsley at Oakwell on Wednesday and Millwall on Saturday.

Ahead of what looks set to be a busy week for the East Midlands club, here’s all the latest Derby news…

Wayne Rooney insists Derby will stay clear of relegation battle

The defeat to the Sky Blues means that Derby sit 19th in the Championship and have won just once in their last five games.

Even so, Rooney is defiant that they will not get dragged back into the relegation battle.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’m not silly and I know this run of form can’t continue. We have to get back to picking points up and winning games.

“I said after taking over, we will not be in the bottom three at the end of this season but we do have to perform better.

“It’s a challenge. We have to stand up and be accountable but knowing the players, I am sure we will get through a mini-slump and get back to winning games.”

Curtis Davies shares verdict on Middlesbrough controversy

Davies remains sidelined due to injury but he’s keeping involved in the EFL season and featured as a pundit for Sky Sports over the weekend.

The experienced defender weighed in on the controversy that saw Boro have a goal ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Swansea.

In the studio, he said: “I think it’s a bad decision. I feel so frustrated for him.

“But I can’t believe he’s given that. Bolasie clearly wins the ball.

“We said at the time Warnock would be sick watching that. The more I watch it the more I get frustrated and I’m not connected to Middlesbrough.”

Kaide Gordon settling in well at Liverpool

Derby sold the 16-year-old to Liverpool during the January transfer window and it seems he is settling well at the Premier League club.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Reds U18s boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson revealed that Gordon had made a strong start to life in the North West.

He said: “He has settled in really well.

“We have to remember he is still young – he is still an U16. He still has a lot of things going on in his life so we have to give him time to settle.

“Everyone would agree that we are seeing moments and flashes and in time, I’m sure we will see a lot more.”

Rooney drops selection hint ahead of Barnsley clash

The performance of 19-year-old substitute Louie Watson was one of few positives from the 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.

It seems Rams fans could be seeing more of him this week as Rooney has suggested he could be in line to start against the Tykes.

He said (via Derbyshire Live): “Louie Watson was our best player when he came on. I think Louie brought more out of Max Bird. When he came on he was vocal, so I was really pleased with him.

“Yes, absolutely (could start against Barnsley). He has been really good in training over recent weeks and he is certainly in contention to start on Wednesday.”