Derby County are gearing up for one of the biggest games the club will have participated in for many years with their final day relegation decider against Sheffield Wednesday coming on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side were handed a boost ahead of that massive game by Rotherham United failing to beat Luton Town on Tuesday night and being held to a goalless draw. That means that the Rams still have it within their own hands on the final day and they know that if they get all three points against Sheffield Wednesday then they will survive.

The Rams will be needing to put all of their previous poor form and results out of their minds now and just look at the game as being their chance for redemption. Rooney will need to get his preparation for the game spot on and try and avoid his players from feeling the pressure too much and risking not performing when it really matters.

Ahead of a massive end to the week, we have rounded up all of the latest news concerning the Rams…

Martyn Waghorn emerges on radar of former club

Despite all of the Rams’ immediate focus being on that Sheffield Wednesday game, there has been some developments surrounding the future of Martyn Waghorn. The forward is set to be out of contract at Derby this summer. He has been in and out of the side over the last few months under Rooney and not managed to find his best form.

Football League World revealed earlier this week that Waghorn is now on the radar of one of his old clubs Ipswich Town ahead of the summer transfer window. The Tractor Boys are thought to be currently weighing up whether to make an offer to him when his current deal with the Rams expires and it means he could be making a return to Portman Road.

Waghorn has started the last two matches for the Rams, and he will need to put any speculation surrounding his long-term future to one side if he features against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be a good moment to round off his career at Derby by playing a key role in them staying up on the final day.

Rooney could make move for Shane Duffy

Another transfer report concerning the Rams that has emerged is that they could potentially be interested in making a summer move for Brighton defender Shane Duffy, according to Football Insider. That comes with the defender facing an uncertain future at the end of the campaign when he returns to his parent club from a loan spell at Celtic.

It is being reported that Brighton have no plans to re-introduce the defender back into their squad for next term and they are going to be set to allow him to leave the club. Football Insider also report that Rooney is an admirer of Duffy, but that any potential move to bring him into the club would depend on whether they remain in the Championship.

Duffy is a player that could make a difference for the Rams next term and he would be a decent enough addition to their squad if they could get him. However, his wage demands might be high and it would therefore come down to whether the club survives the drop or not.

Erik Alonso’s Derby takeover in jeopardy

Erik Alonso’s prospective takeover of Derby is believed to be in doubt now according to the latest report from the Daily Mail. It had been reported by Sky Sports that a deal to takeover the club had been agreed and that was thought to include the purchase of Pride Park.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s report, Alonso is now looking to refinance Pride Park as part of the proposed takeover in a bid to finance it. That has placed the takeover in jeopardy and it could be now that it does not go ahead. Supporters are going to face a nervous wait over the takeover this summer when the campaign comes to an end.