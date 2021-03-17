Derby County news round-up: Fresh takeover update, Kazim-Richards latest, Arsenal player set to join

Derby County fans will be in good spirits today after seeing their team stage a brilliant comeback last night.

The Rams found themselves 2-0 down to high-flying Brentford at home at half time, but a triple substitute at the break from Wayne Rooney changed everything.

Lee Gregory and Louie Sibley’s second half strikes landed County with a point on the night as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.

But there has been even bigger news that has come out of Pride Park today, with a major update on the potential takeover by Bin Zayed International – let’s take a look at the round-up.

Rams ‘furious’ as takeover falls through

There has been much doubt surrounding the takeover of Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled at the Rams, but now it’s officially off the table.

According to The Telegraph, Mel Morris gave Bin Zayed International a deadline of Monday to provide the funds to complete the takeover, but they never arrived and after a protracted saga, it is no deal.

The club are said to be furious and now other options will be explored, with Spaniard Erik Alonso fronting up a consortium who want to purchase the Rams.

Rooney hopes for Kazim-Richards to be fit for weekend

Derby may have won a point last night, but they may have been delivered a cruel blow with an injury to Colin Kazim-Richards.

The experienced striker came off after 78 minutes and has suffered injuries to both his hip and knee, according to the Derby Telegraph.

Rooney isn’t sure at the extent of his injury, but he believes that Kazim-Richards suffered nothing more than knocks, and he could even start against Stoke City on Saturday.

Plange set for Rams move

Derby are known for having a fantastic youth setup, and they could be about to take a young player from a big Premier League club.

According to Arsenal Youth, Luke Plange is not being offered a new contract with the Gunners and he’s set to make the move to the Rams.

18-year-old Plange has had a trial at QPR this season and has scored four goals in nine under-18 Premier League games for Arsenal this season (transfermarkt), and he could end up being a smart pick-up for Derby on a free transfer.