Derby County news round-up: Fresh Kazim-Richards update, Chelsea player eyed

Derby County will be looking to end what has been a positive week so far on a high, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at Pride Park tonight.

The Rams defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Pride Park in midweek courtesy of goals from George Edmundson and Martyn Waghorn.

The task will now be to win against Forest, put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three, as well as claim bragging rights over their arch rivals.

Here, we round up all the latest news coming out of Pride Park

Kazim-Richards pens new deal

Colin Kazim-Richards has today signed a contract extension at Derby, keeping him at Pride Park for another year.

The 34-year-old has been a key player under Wayne Rooney since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer window, scoring six goals in the Championship.

The striker has now extended his stay at Pride Park until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and he will be keen to score more goals between now and the end of this season.

Duo on trial

Chelsea youngster Filip Lissah and former West Ham youngster Courtney Clarke have been taken on trial by the club.

Clarke has been playing non-league football for Whyteleafe FC since leaving Chelsea and is reportedly wanted by Manchester City. Brighton, Millwall and Charlton are also keen on him.

Lissah has been a regular for Chelsea’s Under-18s’, meanwhile, but has played in each of Derby’s last three games at that level.

Injury news delivered by Rooney

Derby fans have been boosted by the news that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Nottingham Forest game.

Rooney has revealed that everyone who featured in the squad against Huddersfield are all fit and available to play against the Reds, leaving them well-stocked ahead of Friday’s derby clash.