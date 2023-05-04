Derby County are on the verge of qualifying for the play-off places.

The Rams are one game away from securing their spot inside the top six of the League One table.

Paul Warne’s side are currently two points clear of Peterborough United going into the final round of games.

Victory over fellow promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday will confirm Derby’s place in the play-offs.

Can Derby earn Championship promotion?

However, a defeat could end their season there and then if the Posh earn all three points against Barnsley.

Ahead of Monday’s clash, here is all of the latest news surrounding the third tier club…

Full Strength Wednesday

Darren Moore has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday intend to name a full strength side when the two teams meet on Monday.

The Owls have secured third place in the table and cannot be moved from that position going into the final day.

That could see the manager opt for a number of changes in order to rest players ahead of their upcoming play-off semi-finals.

However, the chance to knock Derby out of contention could be playing a role in Moore’s decision to name a regular starting lineup against the Rams.

Derby County Injury latest

Warne has two major injury concerns going into the clash with Moore’s side next week.

James Chester and Tony Springett won’t feature against Wednesday due to calf and ankle injuries respectively.

Chester is unlikely to play again this season, but Springett may feature in the play-offs if Derby can qualify for the promotion shootout.

Otherwise, Warne has a full squad to choose from for Monday’s big promotion clash.

David McGoldrick’s future

The Irish striker has been a great addition to the squad this season, contributing 22 goals and five assists from 38 league appearances.

Signed as a free agent last summer, McGoldrick has been key to the team’s promotion challenge.

However, any decision over his future will have to wait until the season is over.

The forward confirmed that he has a positive relationship with the manager, but that he is not currently thinking about what his future holds.

Derby will no doubt want to hold onto a player that has proven crucial to the team over the last season.

But perhaps the club’s league status may yet play a role in McGoldrick’s decision.

Either way, no decision has yet been made and the 35-year-old has revealed that he won’t make a decision until the season is over.