Paul Warne faces a tough decision this season, with Derby County possessing three strikers of similar quality ahead of the new Championship campaign.

James Collins has led the line for the Rams since he joined the club in July 2022, and has scored 31 goals in 98 games.

Collins, 33, was handed a new one-year deal at the start of the month, and is expected to keep hold of the number nine shirt in 2024/25 after he scored 14 League One goals to help Derby to promotion at the second time of asking.

However, the signings of Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson on a loan and permanent respectively, have raised questions over who will be the Rams' main striker this season, with both new arrivals playing in the Championship last season.

Warne may stick with trust

Collins has been Mr Derby County since his arrival, wearing his heart on his sleeve in every game and doing everything he can for the team.

Warne has a huge amount of trust in the 33-year-old, starting him in 30 of his 38 league appearances last season, with Collins only missing out on eight games due to a knee injury picked up in a 3-0 away win against Exeter City in February.

He has been superb for Derby off the ball in the last two seasons, recording 91 recoveries and winning possession in the final third 18 times. However, there is an issue with Collins, and that is his age.

James Collins 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 38 (30) Goals (Assists) 14 (2) xG 12.12 Shot Accuracy 34.18% Recoveries 91

The ex-Republic of Ireland striker turns 34 in December, and is the second-oldest player in the Rams' squad, just behind 35-year-old Craig Forsyth.

Collins will more than likely not play a full season, and this potential lack of certainty around his fitness, particularly towards the end of the season, may see Warne pick option B or C.

Jackson and Yates will be gunning for glory

The additions of Jackson and Yates has brought in even more experience, with the two boasting over 200 Championship appearances between them.

Jackson was a part of Ipswich Town's back-to-back promotion winning teams, and featured in 29 games last season, scoring three times as well as picking up four assists from the winger role.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old will preferably want to play up front, and with Derby lining up for their first pre-season friendly against fellow Derbyshire club Matlock Town with a striker partnership, he may see himself as the perfect player to play alongside Collins or Yates.

Yates, looks to be the most prolific out of the three, particularly in the Championship. He has scored 32 goals over the course of the last three seasons for Blackpool and Swansea City, and at 27 he is just entering his peak.

He did have an up-and-down year in South Wales last time out, but with Warne's history of getting the most out of his players, he may just be the perfect manager to get him firing once again.

With Yates' recent experience in the division, and his age, he is probably the most likely player out of the three to lead the line when the Rams play with a sole striker, but in two, Yates and Collins could find themselves interchangable, with Jackson the constant.