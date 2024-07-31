Highlights Derby County's impressive return to the Championship was fueled by a solid defence, conceding just 37 goals in 46 league games.

Concerns arise about their defence after poor pre-season performances, with the need for additional depth in the centre of defence.

Prioritising negotiations for young defender Bashir Humphreys could provide much-needed youthful energy to an aging Derby squad.

Derby County's return to the Championship last season was hugely impressive, with the Rams' 92 points securing second place in League One.

A huge factor behind this point tally, was their ability not to concede goals, as they let in a minimal 37 in 46 league games.

Eiran Cashin, Sonny Bradley, and Curtis Nelson were all mainstays in this side, but the step-up to the Championship will prove challenging, especially for Nelson and Bradley, who previously dropped down from the second tier to play for Derby.

They will have to be on top form then and given Derby's uninspiring start to pre-season, there is cause for concern at Pride Park about whether their defence is up to the task.

Derby County's pre-season woes

As much as pre-season is just for building fitness, fans now expect to see a certain level of performance before the season starts.

For Derby, you would have said they were in a good position following a 1-0 victory against Stockport County at their camp in Spain. But, since their return to England, they have underwhelmed with two abject displays against Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town.

In their fixture against the Spireites, they were defeated 4-0, with centre-backs Cashin and Bradley struggling to get to grips with the likes of Will Grigg and Ollie Banks. After a raft of changes in the second half, the fourth goal was particularly damning, with Kane Drummond easily teeing up James Berry for his second of the game, due to little pressure from the defence.

Whilst the scoreline of 2-1 against Salop was better, familiar problems arose for Warne's side, with Paul Hurst's side controlling the game at ease and creating a host of chances.

The second goal from Tom Bloxham was far too easy from a Derby point of view, as the home side passed through County at will before the ball fell at the feet of the forward, who calmly slotted it home.

While some might dismiss it as just pre-season, it has highlighted several critical issues that need addressing. If the defence doesn’t tighten up, they risk being torn apart by the potent attacking forces of teams like Leeds United, Norwich City, and Middlesbrough.

Warne should target Bashir Humphreys

Warne should be prioritising negotiations with a young defender to add depth to the centre of defence. Nelson and Bradley are both approaching the latter stages of their careers and will need support to maintain their performance levels this season.

A player that could help play this role is Chelsea's 21-year-old centre-back, Bashir Humphreys.

The defender spent last season on loan at Swansea City, making 26 appearances across all competitions. Still in need of further development, he would be a perfect addition to an ageing squad that desperately requires a boost of youthful energy.

Whilst an ambitious move, his lack of inclusion on the Blues pre-season tour suggests that he is available for loan. Given the second-tier performances of the likes of Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James in the past, he is the sort of player you can place your faith in to be a future star.

Warne will need to overlook the occasional poor performance from the youngster at Swansea last season, but given that he has now gained experience in the Championship, he may well perform better moving forward.

If Humphreys isn't the answer, Derby will need to find another option, as they cannot start the season with just three centre-backs. While we expect Cashin to be ultra-reliable, he cannot shoulder the responsibility alone and for the Rams to remain in the Championship, a new addition to the heart of the defence will be essential.