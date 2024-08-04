Highlights Derby County must secure Kane Wilson to a long-term deal to keep him away from rival clubs.

After just one season at Derby County, Kane Wilson has quickly become a fan favourite, with his attacking style of play a key reason behind the Rams' promotion in 2023/24.

However, despite only joining last summer, the 24-year-old is already in the final year of his contract, and Derby must tie him up to a long-term deal to keep rival clubs away from one of their brightest sparks.

Wilson joined the Rams from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee in July 2023, after just one year with the Robins. A lack of game-time in the Championship caused the two parties to split, with the right-back playing just five league games in 2022/23.

Injuries caused him to miss the majority of the campaign after impressing greatly at Forest Green Rovers, helping the Gloucestershire club to promotion to League One with performances that earned him a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Season.

Wilson was instrumental in Derby's promotion campaign

Derby are now heading into their first Championship campaign for two years, and will need Wilson to replicate his form from last season to give the club a fair chance at surviving the drop.

The former West Bromwich Albion player scored three goals from a combination of positions, including right-back, right wing-back and on the wing. His winner against Bolton Wanderers in March was key to the Rams' promotion, with the 1-0 victory giving Derby a four-point cushion at a late stage of the season.

It has not been just his goal involvements that got the Pride Park faithful on their feet, with Wilson's dribbling ability a constant excitement, with Derby's number two able to turn his opponents inwards and outwards to create opportunities for his teammates.

Wilson has also been consistent defensively, and earned Warne's trust after injuries to both Ryan Nyambe and Joe Ward. The 24-year-old played 41 League One games last season, starting 25 times, and only missing out on a matchday squad three times due to a hamstring injury.

His availability has allowed him to become a major player in this Derby team, and he has been able to form great partnerships with Corey Blackett-Taylor, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen on multiple occasions.

Kane Wilson Derby County League One Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 41 (25) Goals (Assists) 3 (3) Chances Created 27 Tackles Won (per 90) 27 (0.98) Duels Won 46.1% Dribbled Past 9

Wilson can become a star at Pride Park

After such a successful first season in black-and-white, the only way is up for the talented right-back. He featured heavily throughout pre-season, and scored the winning goal against Real Valladolid in the Rams' final friendly.

With it looking likely that Warne will commit to a flat four at the back in the Championship, there will be a greater reliance on Wilson to play in a more defensive role, but this will not restrict him.

It can be said that there is still room for improvement. At points, he does lack the perfect final ball, and does not have the same crossing ability as his teammate Ward. But, with time, this can be worked on and Wilson will be able to produce the same attacking output as he did in his final season with Forest Green, in which he provided 14 assists.

A new contract that secures Wilson's future for a few more years will allow him to focus solely on his football, and hopefully give Derby's supporters even more to cheer, as the relationship between the club and player grows.