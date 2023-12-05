Highlights Paul Warne has successfully turned around Derby County's season, with the team now in contention for the play-off spots in League One.

Paul Warne's notorious League One success finally seems to have been taken on by his Derby County players.

After a slow start to the season which saw Warne come under a lot of pressure, County are up at the end of the table that they'd want to be at. They sit in the final play-off spot, but three points behind fourth-placed Stevenage, who've played two games more than the Rams.

You look at the players that the manager has to work with, and it definitely looks like a team that should be at the top end of a third tier league. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has nine combined goals and assists this season, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn have 13 league goals between them. Then you add on top of that the likes of Eiran Cashin and Max Bird; it's a formidable team, to say the least.

But, as every manager would say, you can never have enough good players, and two could become available in the new year that the Rams should look to pounce on.

Derby should be keeping their eye on Michael Mellon and Mo Faal

The two strikers have had very impressive seasons on loan in League Two. Mellon, 19, is the son of Oldham Athletic manager Micky Mellon, and is on loan at Morecambe from Burnley. Faal, 20, joined Doncaster Rovers on a temporary move from West Brom in the summer.

Michael Mellon v Mo Faal in 23/24 Appearances Goals Assists Conversion rate Big chances missed Michael Mellon 17 10 1 16% 4 Mo Faal 18 7 0 17% 7 *Stats correct as of 4th December 2023, as per Sofascore

For players of their age, in their first full seasons of EFL football, they've adapted incredibly well, and playing in better teams should only improve their performances.

How can Derby sign Michael Mellon or Mo Faal?

Both players agreed to join their respective clubs on season-long loans in the summer. On the face of it, trying to get either of these players wouldn't work because of the agreement between the League Two clubs and the parent clubs of each player.

But what often happens, especially in these scenarios, where the parent club is a few leagues above the club that they are sending their player to, is that, if the player is performing well, they will be re-called back to the parent club in January, so that they can go out on loan again, and play at a higher level.

With the way that the two players have been performing, there will probably be a few League One clubs calling up the Clarets and the Baggies to see whether they'd be able to bring them up to the third tier of English football.

Derby should be one of those clubs on the phone.

They aren't in desperate need of attacking options, but, if they come available, they would rather get them than some other League One club as they bid to further impact the promotion race in the third-tier.