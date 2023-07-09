Derby County will be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold for them as they prepare for the 2023/24 League One campaign to get underway.

Seeing Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday return to the Championship last time out will provide the Rams with even more hope that they will be able to do the same during the upcoming campaign.

Of course, Derby have waved goodbye to talisman David McGoldrick, with the experienced striker making a return to Notts County, whilst Ipswich Town and Bristol City are reportedly battling it out to sign Jason Knight, meaning there could still be a fair amount of work for Paul Warne to do this summer.

Eiran Cashin is another player who could generate transfer interest during what remains of the latest transfer window, having caught the eye of Norwich City in the past.

Which Ipswich Town player should Derby County strengthen their interest in this summer?

Heading back to the Championship and possessing a transfer kitty that would suggest that they can be ambitious in how they recruit, it remains to be seen what kind of role Freddie Ladapo is expected to play at Portman Road.

The experienced forward did manage 17 goals in 46 appearances last time out, however, only half of these appearances came in the form of starts, casting doubt over what the future may hold.

Adding a further dent in Ladapo's chances of featuring regularly for the Tractor Boys next season is a recent transfer rumour from Football Insider, suggesting that Ipswich had a £4 million bid rejected for Everton's Ellis Simms.

Subsequently, an update from journalist Darren Witcoop via Twitter has revealed that Derby County are keeping tabs on Ladapo as the Rams prepare to replace the McGoldrick-shaped void in their attacking line up.

Why should Derby County do all they can to secure the signing of Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo this summer?

Ladapo has a wide range of desirable traits that make him a fantastic striker at League One level, with Ipswich's desire to bolster attacking options being a reflection on how high they are setting their sights, rather than a lack of confidence that Ladapo can readapt to the rigours of the division.

However, this all works out in a club like Derby's favour, although it would be no real surprise if Championship interest was to surface in the exciting forward.

A player that can hold up and link the play well, with impressive physical attributes, he also has the intelligence to vary his attacking play to spin in behind and make runs beyond the opposing backline.

Technically impressive and a good ball carrier too, he would be an ideal fit at Pride Park, whilst Paul Warne provided him with a platform to succeed at Rotherham United in the past.

A good scorer of goals too, Ladapo netted a goal every 128 minutes in League One last season and would strive to be even more efficient in front of goal if a move to Derby was to be secured.

Warne has already landed one of his former players in Conor Washington, whose move to Pride Park was confirmed yesterday, and a second reunion would provide him with some much-needed forward firepower ahead of the new campaign.