Derby County captain Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has penned an emotional message to his former manager Paul Warne following his sacking on Friday afternoon.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his duties just 25 hours before the East Midlands outfit ended their seven-game losing run in the Championship away to Norwich City in a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Jerry Yates' 92nd minute equaliser from the spot earned his team their first point of 2025, and they may have felt unlucky to have not taken all three. Josh Sargent had handed the hosts the lead in the second-half, but a resolute Rams side came back to close the gap to safety.

Derby are now just one point behind Hull City, however, the Tigers do have a game in hand on the managerless club. Meanwhile, the gap over Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle has been extended slightly.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pays tribute to ex-Derby County boss Paul Warne

Although the timing of Warne's sacking was bizarre, it had been coming for a number of weeks with supporters feeling a disconnect between the team and themselves, with results getting worse by the game.

Nevertheless, it is clear to see the level of respect that his players had for him during his time at Pride Park, and after winning promotion to the Championship with them, they formed an incredible bond.

Mendez-Laing has been given the captain's armband on a number of occasions this season, and while there is not a determined club captain, he has been trusted to lead the team out for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign.

Following Derby's draw with Norwich, the winger took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Warne.

In an emotional message, the 32-year-old wrote: "A message for the Gaffa! Unfortunately these things happen in football and it's never nice but the memories we made in getting back into the Championship will live long in the memory.

"Thanks for everything and wish you the best moving forward. NML."

Paul Warne's Derby County league stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 113 Wins 52 Draws 25 Losses 36 Points 181

Derby County need to bring in a new manager quickly

First team coach Matt Hamshaw took charge of the Rams on Saturday, and while he was able to help the team take a much-needed point, it seems unlikely that he will be kept on going forward.

Derby need to bring in a new manager quickly, and they have identified former midfielder and current Blackburn Rovers boss, John Eustace, as their number one target.

A move for Eustace shows just how ambitious owner David Clowes is, with Blackburn currently sixth in the table and fighting for a play-off finish.

However, a lack of trust in the club's ownership may be on the mind of the 45-year-old, and after Eustace's compensation clause was triggered by the Rams, a move could happen sooner rather than later.

Derby have two league games coming up in the next five days, with clashes against Oxford United at home and QPR away crucial to their chances of survival.

If they can have a new manager in charge for those matches, then they will have a much better opportunity of taking their first win of 2025.