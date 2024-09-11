Derby County went into the first international break in style, beating Bristol City 3-0 at Pride Park.

Ahead of their next challenge in Cardiff City, many supporters will be hoping for a continuation of their home form, with Paul Warne's side yet to concede at Pride Park so far this season.

Their defensive work started from the front against the Robins, with the pressing of wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kayden Jackson a joy to watch in the dominant victory.

However, despite his hard work off the ball, Rams captain, Mendez-Laing has struggled to find the back of the net so far in 2024/25.

The Guatemalan international scored nine times and picked up 16 assists in League One as Derby finished second in the division. Yet this season he has recorded just two assists and has not scored.

With the form of his wing partner Jackson severely impressing Rams fans, the 32-year-old has work to do in front of goal to show everyone that he is still the leading man.

Mendez-Laing was excellent last season but is yet to show the same form

After stunning fans and opposition defenders alike with his skill and pace in the third tier last season, many expected Mendez-Laing to pick up from where he left off.

But, he is yet to find the same gear that he was in for much of 2023/24 and is instead having to watch his teammates produce goals.

The expressive winger came close to getting off the mark against Bristol City, hitting the post after beating the Robins' goalkeeper Max O'Leary to the ball 30 yards from goal. He had the difficult task of trying to place it from distance while off balance and was denied by the woodwork.

Of his seven shots in the Championship, none have hit the target, and he has been forced to shoot from difficult angles and from outside the box. Nevertheless, as the season wears on, he will gain more opportunities and will be hoping to stop this mini-drought sooner rather than later.

Jackson's performances should give Mendez-Laing motivation

Fortunately for Derby, they have not had to rely on Mendez-Laing so far, and instead, their new signing, Jackson, has provided plenty of quality with goals and assists.

His goal against Middlesbrough was a fantastic showing of what he can do, taking the ball from deep after a mistake from Isaiah Jones, before rounding Seny Dieng and placing it into an empty net.

Too many times last season did Derby waste similar chances, and they will be happy with the knowledge that they have brought in a player that seems to have found his clinical touch after a tough couple of seasons in front of goal for Ipswich Town.

Kayden Jackson vs Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Championship Stats (FotMob) Stat Kayden Jackson Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Apps 4 4 Goals 2 - Assists 1 2 xG 1.21 0.27 Shots (On Target) 6 (4) 7 (0) *Stats correct as of 10/09/24

Mendez-Laing should use his teammate's performances as motivation to improve his own game and show what he is able to do in what is a good Rams team.

If Warne can get both of his wingers firing, then the Pride Park faithful are in for a very good season, and one that could exceed all their expectations.