Highlights Derby County are interested in signing Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has been prolific in recent seasons.

Clarke-Harris has been put on the transfer list by Peterborough United, with his contract expiring next summer.

Other teams interested in Clarke-Harris include Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, but Derby County and Bristol Rovers are the frontrunners to sign him.

Derby County are the latest team to be interested in signing Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Rams are looking to return to the Championship at the end of this season after missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the last campaign.

Paul Warne has been given the task of leading the team, and this summer has seen him make significant changes to his playing squad.

So far, 10 new players have come into the building, with the majority of them being free transfers.

With just over 24 hours to go before the transfer window shuts, Derby may not be finished just yet, as they may eye a deal for Peterborough United’s striker.

What is Jonson Clarke-Harris’ current situation at Peterborough United?

The 29-year-old has been with Posh since 2020, when he joined from Bristol Rovers.

The forward has been a prolific striker in recent seasons, and his time with Posh has been his best return for any club he’s played for.

Clarke-Harris has netted 76 times in 152 appearances for the club in the three years he has been there.

The centre-forward has been so important for the League One outfit, as they have been promoted to the Championship in recent seasons.

However, with his contract expiring next summer, Peterborough have decided to play the striker on the transfer list, but as of yet no concrete offers have materialised, but with the deadline approaching that could change.

Which teams are interested in Jonson Clarke-Harris?

The forward has been on the transfer list all summer, but until in recent days, there hasn’t been much talk about a possible departure.

Darren Witcoop first reported that Clarke-Harris’ former club Bristol Rovers are interested in signing the player and are “working on a deal”. While Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton failed to rule out a move for the player.

Witcoop then added that he believes Bolton Wanderers were also keeping an eye on the striker’s situation, as they would need a replacement should Dion Charles leave.

It has now been revealed that Derby have joined the race, and it is between them and Bristol Rovers who sign him, as the Rams could lose James Collins.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clarke Harris is of interest. Sounds like between Derby and Bristol Rovers. Collins could well go as I said recently.”

Would Jonson Clarke-Harris be a good signing for Derby County?

This could well be a very smart move from Derby and Warne, as they would add a proven striker to their ranks.

Whoever signs Clarke-Harris is getting a player who can easily score 20 goals in League One, so if he were to join the Rams, you would have to say it could change how people see them doing this season.

Derby needs to add to their forward line, and if they can get this deal over the line, it would be somewhat of a coup and a very smart addition, as he is more than capable of playing at Championship level.