Derby County have built all of their success under Paul Warne from a solid defence, and have continued to do so in 2024/25.

The Rams are yet to concede at home in the Championship this season, and although away from home they have picked the ball out of the back of their net six times, the signs are positive for improvement on the road.

Warne's side had the best defensive record in League One in their promotion campaign, conceding just 37 goals in 46 matches in the third tier, a defining factor in their 2nd place finish.

At the heart of this extremely solid defence is Curtis Nelson, who signed for Derby as a free agent last summer following a short stint with Blackpool.

He struggled to maintain any form with the Seasiders, but has been a rock in black-and-white, with his consistency a huge reason behind promotion.

Nelson's contract must be extended

When the centre-back made the switch to the Rams in July 2023, they were only able to hand out two-year contracts, something that Nelson was a part of.

His deal is due to expire next summer, and should be a priority for Warne and David Clowes in the coming months, as clubs will be interested in his services.

He has continued to be the calming figure at the back for Derby, and has formed an excellent partnership with Eiran Cashin.

The defensive structure at Pride Park is only getting stronger. The addition of Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has given the back four knowledge that they will be protected if they are not able to keep out opposition attackers, and this connection has shone through in the last two home matches.

It is not just the dirty work at the back that Nelson has found himself doing during his time in the East Midlands, as he has also brought goals to the team from corners and free kicks.

His ability to leap high above his opponents has been crucial to the Rams' success from set-pieces over the course of the last 13 months, and the 31-year-old has scored three times for the club in his 58 appearances.

He has already pitched in with what was an important header at the time against Blackburn Rovers, levelling the game at 1-1 on the opening weekend of the season before Rovers ran out 4-2 winners at Ewood Park.

Nelson is irreplaceable currently

Although Nelson has been at the club for just over a year, it seems unlikely that anybody could come in and take his place in the team in the near future.

Both himself and Cashin were rewarded for their performances last season with club awards. The 31-year-old was awarded Derby's Player of the Season, playing every minute of their league campaign.

Curtis Nelson Derby County Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 58 Goals 3 Assists - *Stats correct as of 17/09/2024

Nelson has continued to be possibly the best player at the club in the Championship.

He provides leadership from the back, and even though he has turned down the captain's armband on the pitch in the past when handed it, he is a captain without needing the title.

The Rams must give their defensive ace a new contract sooner rather than later, and tie him for another couple of years.