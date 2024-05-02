Highlights Derby County's Eiran Cashin integral to their promotion success, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Keep him.

He's a solid young defender, with stats to prove it - 23 clean sheets, 75.8% tackles won. Key for building on promotion.

Several players crucial to Derby's success are uncertain about their future. Cashin should stay for a solid spine.

Derby County are preparing for a busy summer transfer window after confirming automatic promotion to the Championship last weekend.

The Rams knew that a point would be enough to pip Bolton Wanderers for a place in the top two, and they comfortably beat already relegated Carlisle United at Pride Park, sparking wild scenes following the full-time whistle.

But the objective for Paul Warne now is to assemble a squad capable of remaining in the second tier next season having battled through adversity to return to the division they were relegated from two years ago.

However, their impressive displays have brought interest in some of their star players, and supporters face a nervous wait about whether they are able to keep their prized possessions ahead of their return to the Championship.

Eiran Cahsin season statistics

It is clear to see why Cashin has begun to attract admirers during his time in the first-team, bursting onto the scene at Pride Park during a difficult period for the club.

However, the 22-year-old's integration into the first-team squad since making his debut during the 2021/22 season has been seamless, managing to nail down a regular first-team spot following the club's relegation to League One.

And the young defender has continued that form this term, becoming an integral part of a team filled with experienced players, building up a solid partnership with Curtis Nelson during the campaign, not only contributing to the Rams having the best defensive record in the division having let in just 37 goals this term, but also being a key cog in achieving promotion.

Eiran Cashin's Derby County statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 52 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 4,436 Clean sheets 23 Successful passes 1,695 Pass accuracy 71.6% Tackles won % 75.8% Duels won 390 Interceptions 71 Dribbled past 25

The young defender has often been among the first names written on the teamsheet by Paul Warne since his arrival at Pride Park, and featured in all but two of the Rams' league games during their promotion campaign, one of which was through a yellow card suspension.

Having a player so readily available week after week during an intense campaign has been a huge advantage for Derby as they accumulated their highest ever points tally in a season, further highlighting the impressive work the club continue to do with their exciting academy talent.

But over the years, those that have risen through the ranks have often been moved on, with the Rams allowing the likes of Luke Plange, Malcolm Ebiowei and Kaide Gordon to leave the club due to financial issues off the pitch.

Most recently, Max Bird completed a move to Bristol City in January before being loaned back for the remainder of the campaign, and they will be hopeful Cashin does not follow suit as they look to start the Championship season with a solid base to build on ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window.

Cashin's impressive displays have come with interest, with a number of sides further up the football pyramid keen to sign the young defender.

Ahead of this season, it was reported that Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion, had multiple bids rejected by the club, with the Seagulls eventually matching Derby's valuation. However, a deal was unable to be completed due to the limited timescale to find a replacement or arrange a loan back deal for Cashin.

But Roberto De Zerbi's reported pursuit of the highly rated defender has alerted other clubs to his talents, with a report by Teamtalk also confirming that West Ham United, Burnley, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough all registered their interest in the 22-year-old.

Amid all the speculation that another bid was incoming for the defender, Cashin put pen to paper on a new deal at Pride Park, keeping him at the club until 2027, meaning should he leave, Derby are able to acquire a sizeable fee to prize him away from the East Midlands.

Derby County must keep hold of Eiran Cashin ahead of next season

While the emotion and joy of promotion is yet to die down in the East Midlands, there will be a worry about what lies ahead for some of the players at the club, including Cashin.

The Rams have 12 players out of contract at the end of the season, with the possibility of losing some experienced characters from the dressing room with plenty of Championship education.

Those decisions are expected to take place in the coming weeks, but it is imperative that Derby fend off any potential interest in the 22-year-old defender.

When looking at successful teams in any division, they are built on a solid spine, and Cashin was a huge part of that. If you look at the side who helped earn automatic promotion this season, several of those remain uncertain about their future at the football club.

Joe Wildsmith and James Collins are one of those players who will see the expiration of their contracts in the summer, while Max Bird will return to Bristol City, and they also lose Ebou Adams, although talks are reportedly taking place to bring him back to Pride Park on a permanent deal from Cardiff City.

Despite his young age, Cashin has proved this season his importance to the squad and the player he could become under Warne's guidance. His time in the second tier will be under very different circumstances, and he could continue to thrive in the East Midlands, with the possibility of adding another promotion to his CV in the years to come.