An injury crisis has infected Derby County over the course of the last few months, and Paul Warne has been left with some of his best and most important players now out of action.

Curtis Nelson's season came to a premature end after the Rams' 2-0 defeat to Watford FC just over a week ago, while Kane Wilson and Dajaune Brown were forced off against Sunderland just a few days later.

To make matters worse for the East Midlands outfit, both Callum Elder and Corey Blackett-Taylor went down against Cardiff City on Saturday and there is a lot of worry surrounding the latter after fitness issues in the past.

Supporters have been calling out to see the winger to start more often, but this new potential setback will impact him and Derby themselves. However, Warne could turn to the free agent market to add to his attacking department ahead of the run-in.

Ryan Kent would help Derby in their fight for survival

While the aim for this season was always survival, the last month has been particularly brutal for the Rams, and reinforcements are needed to help in their battle to remain in the Championship after winning promotion to the division in April 2024.

It's been a frustrating time for Warne, and a run of six losses in a row in the second tier has seen his side fall into the relegation zone for the first time this campaign.

Derby are on their worst run of form since the 2020/21 season, and despite Lars-Jorgen Salvesen's arrival, it is clear that more is needed up front.

The Norwegian has proven to be a threat already since making his debut against Sunderland last Tuesday, and on his first start for the club at the weekend, he scored.

But, he will need more service and if Blackett-Taylor's injury proves to be a long-term one, then bringing in another winger is a must and Ryan Kent could be the perfect option for Warne with the former Rangers man still a free agent.

The 28-year-old left Fenerbahçe in October by mutual consent, and he has been without a club since, but Derby's situation is a desperate one, and if they are unable to bring in an attacker before the 3 February deadline, then they should turn to Kent.

Kent's creativity will appeal to Warne

Kayden Jackson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have both struggled to provide the Rams with goals and assists this season consistently, but this is something that the former Liverpool youngster prides himself on.

His record at Rangers was spectacular, and he regularly picked out his teammates who were able to find the back of the net, with his pace and technical ability making him a constant threat.

Ryan Kent's senior career stats (TransferMarkt) Club Season Apps Goals Assists Liverpool 2015-19 1 0 0 Coventry City (Loan) 2015-16 17 1 1 Barnsley (Loan) 2016-17 47 3 3 Freiburg (Loan) 2017-18 6 0 0 Bristol City (Loan) 2018 11 0 2 Rangers (Loan) 2019-19 43 6 9 Rangers 2019-23 175 27 47 Fenerbahçe 2023-24 19 1 2

At times this season, Derby have struggled to puncture the opposition's defensive line by running at them with pace, and Kent will be able to provide that in abundance if a deal is made to bring him to Pride Park.

Reinforcements are desperately needed, and while he may need a week or two to get back up to speed after time out of the game, he will make a difference for the Rams, and he could help breed new life into the way Warne's side attack their opposition - especially if Blackett-Taylor is out of action.