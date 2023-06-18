With a number of Premier League clubs circling around the Championship Young Player of the Year Alex Scott, Bristol City may have found a ready-made replacement for the 19-year-old in the form of Derby County's Jason Knight.

Nigel Pearson's team are the first club to gather concrete interest in Knight despite rumours of a handful of other Championship outfits chasing the Irishman's signature, as reported by the Bristol Post.

As The Robins look to continue their early business this summer it could prove to be a very smart addition as they

How has Jason Knight performed for Derby County?

Since making his debut for The Rams in 2019, Knight has made 166 appearances, including 50 last campaign as Derby fell agonisingly short of the League One play-offs. When Derby were relegated from the Championship in the 2021/22 season, the midfielder proved to be one of Wayne Rooney's key players, and despite still being relatively young, Bristol City will look to benefit from but also add to his previous pedigree at this level.

Having broken into the Republic of Ireland setup throughout his time at Pride Park, current manager Stephen Kenny also believes that Knight has the talent to ply his trade back in the Championship.

"Derby have been great to him, he's played a high amount of games for them for someone so young. But he's at that stage where he probably needs to go and play at a higher level to kick on."

Why would Jason Knight be an ideal Alex Scott replacement?

Whilst Knight's goal contributions - like Scott - may not be the most eye-catching when it comes to a player with such quality. Both pose similar attributes in terms of being a key cog in the midfield engine in order for the attacking talents to flourish in front of goal, and Pearson will look to utilise this if he is required to fill a void in Bristol City's team.

Throughout his plethora of appearances for Derby last campaign, Knight also found himself playing in a variety of positions , as he started the season at right-back under Liam Rosenior before returning to his most natural position in the centre of midfield.

It would also be an ideal signing in terms of finances. Despite Derby exercising the clause to keep Knight under contract until the end of the season, it also views itself as the main window where the Rams would most likely get a decent fee for the 22-year-old. However, as is the case with Alex Scott, his current club are also reluctant to let him leave amid outside interest.

Is there any potential of Scott and Knight playing alongside each other for Bristol City?

Despite interest from the likes of Wolves, Bristol City are in a similar position to what Derby find themselves in regarding this potential transfer over the future of Alex Scott.

City have an asking price of £25M but have received no formal bids from Premier League clubs.

The longer it stays this way could give the Ashton Gate faithful the chance to see both players feature in the same midfield, which will give further encouragement to supporters after an already promising transfer window, with the signings of Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts.