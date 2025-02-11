The last 72 hours at Derby County have been incredibly busy, surprising and exciting. Between all the off-field discussions, there was also a game of football, and one that the East Midlands side came out of favourably.

The Rams left it late to take a point at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon, with Jerry Yates' 92nd minute penalty rescuing a draw against Norwich City after Josh Sargent had handed the hosts a second half lead.

Matt Hamshaw took charge of the team following Paul Warne's sacking just a day prior, and he was able to help inspire the players to their first point of 2025, and he helped halt a run of seven successive league defeats.

With John Eustace getting closer and closer to becoming the new man in charge at Derby, there is a new-found anticipation that the torrid situation that they have found themselves in will change quickly, and with their new £4m centre-back, there are hopes that they can push themselves away from the threat of relegation.

Sondre Langas' debut has eased fears over Eiran Cashin's departure

Eiran Cashin left his boyhood club just days before the January transfer window shut, joining Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for £9m.

The 23-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet during Paul Warne's tenure, but with such an incredible fee, and the defender keen on the move, the Rams were forced into letting their former number six into moving to the south coast.

Derby's defensive line was incredibly solid under Warne, especially in League One, and bringing in a new centre-back quickly was crucial to ensuring ample cover. Matt Clarke joined from Middlesbrough ahead of Cashin's sale, while nearly half of the fee brought in from Brighton was used to bring in Norwegian defender, Sondre Langas.

While he was a relatively unknown figure on his arrival, he quickly proved on his debut that the Rams have nothing to fear at the back while he is at the club.

Langas was excellent against Norwich, and immediately showed his new supporters just how much talent he possesses.

Playing in a back three alongside Clarke and Nat Phillips, the 24-year-old looked incredibly solid, and his quick turn of pace makes him an exciting addition to the team. Cashin struggled with that part of his game, and the Norway international has already given Derby something that they were lacking before.

Sondre Langas' Derby County v Norwich City stats (FotMob) Minutes played 90 Pass accuracy 89% Long ball accuracy 33.3% Tackle success 100% Clearances 3 Recoveries 3 Duel success 33.3%

Langas' future is incredibly bright

Langas, who turned 24 just over a week ago, has spent the majority of his career so far at the very top of Norway's first division with Viking, and while the decision to join a relegation-threatened Championship side may be odd, he will now get consistent game time in one of the most competitive leagues in football.

He already has two caps for his national team to his name, and this will only increase in the coming months and years. For Derby to have a full international at such a young age is incredible, and they must ensure that they stay in the second tier so that they can keep hold of him for as long as possible.

His height, strength and pace will make him a tough opponent for many strikers in the Championship and although losing Cashin will have hurt, the Rams have a new star wearing the number six shirt. They will now be hoping that he can forge a legacy at Pride Park.