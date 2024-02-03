Highlights Bristol City sign Max Bird from Derby County on Deadline Day, with the agreement of a loan until the end of the season.

Derby County didn't want to risk losing Bird on a free transfer, so they accepted City's offer rather than negotiating a new contract.

Bird is a key player for Derby County, and his presence for the remainder of the season will help their promotion push in League One.

Bristol City completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Max Bird from Derby County on Deadline Day.

The 23-year-old agreed a deal with the Championship side, but the Rams demanded that Bird would return to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Bristol City complete signing of Max Bird from Derby County

The Rams confirmed the move on Thursday evening with the formalities of the switch to Ashton Gate being completed before the 11pm deadline.

The fee remains undisclosed but City have agreed to the academy graduate staying on loan until the end of the season.

Derby had hoped Bird would sign a new contract having held discussions with the midfielder over a deal but no agreement could be reached which paved the way for his exit.

City then submitted an offer that met the player's valuation and with Bird out of contract at the end of the season, Derby did not want to risk a compensation package that could have been lower than what the Robins were prepared to pay.

Bird became the second signing Liam Manning's side made on Deadline Day, also welcoming Adedire Mebude on loan from Belgian side, KVC Westerlo.

The Robins made a further three signings during the January window, welcoming Scott Twine on loan from Burnley, Taylor Gardner-Hickman from West Brom, and Josh Stokes from National League side Aldershot, before loaning him back for the remainder of the campaign.

Max Bird deal works well for Derby County's promotion push

While it will be a blow to lose Bird next season, Derby will be glad to see him remain at Pride Park for the remainder of the season to aid their League One promotion push.

Paul Warne's side currently sit in fourth place in the table, level on points with third-placed Peterborough going into the second half of the season.

League One table (As it stands February 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 30 19 60 2 Bolton Wanderers 27 24 57 3 Peterborough 28 25 56 4 Derby County 29 24 56 5 Barnsley 28 12 52 6 Oxford United 29 12 50 7 Stevenage 29 14 49 8 Blackpool 29 13 46

The Rams have the opportunity this weekend to keep pace with the top three as they travel to Charlton Athletic, with a few tantilising clashes taking place on Saturday as Bolton Wanderers face Barnsley, while Stevenage welcome Blackpool to The Lamex Stadium.

Derby are well-placed in the race for promotion to the Championship but managing to keep hold of Bird could prove pivotal to their aspirations of achieving the second tier.

Having been at the club since the age of 10, the 23-year-old has become an influential figure around Pride Park, being named vice-captain last season as well as captaining the side in League One with club captain Curtis Davies out injured.

During his seven-year professional career with the club, Bird has made almost 200 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists.

He has become a key cog in Warne's midfield, operating in the central midfield role as Derby's spine of the team continues to improve under the former Rotherham United manager's tenure.

Along with Bird's return to the club, defender Eiran Cashin, who had also been linked with a move away from the East Midlands, put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Rams on Friday morning, after turning down four bids from Premier League Brighton.

The deals mean they would not lose Bird on a free, and a bumper bid would prize Cashin away from the club, meaning the club are financially already looking ahead to the next transfer window. In that sense, it was something of a masterstroke.

Securing both players' future, at least for the remainder of the season, can be seen as a huge statement of intent from the club to end their stay in the third tier.

And with the addition of Corey Blackett-Taylor and the loan extension for Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules, Warne's side are well-placed for the second part of the campaign.