Derby County manager Wayne Rooney makes ‘stupid’ admission following Lawrence red card

Wayne Rooney has revealed what he said to Derby captain Tom Lawrence after his red card against Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Derby manager was left disappointed in his skipper as Lawrence was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Posh defender Nathan Thompson shortly into the second half of their 1-0 win.

Derby had a man advantage going into the second half after Peterborough left back Hayden Coulson had been sent off after 35 minutes for two yellow cards in quick succession.

But Lawrence’s red card now means he will be banned for three games when Derby need him most which left Rooney frustrated. He told Derbyshire Live: “It is stupid, a stupid tackle from him, he knows that. He has reacted. I think he got a bang to his head, and he has reacted.

“It is disappointing that we lose him for three games now and it is a chance for somebody else to come in.”

Despite criticising the tackle and his captain, Rooney admitted that Lawrence is very lucky to have the former Manchester United and Everton striker as his manager: “I have said to him he is very lucky he has got a manager who understands that situation because I have done it many times myself.

“I want my players to be aggressive, getting up to the ball. I asked that of the players, but I also asked for no stupid red cards, and Tom knows that. It is a stupid one.

“I will give him the option to take some time off. You might think why not punish him for that, but we have to look beyond that and look what is best for him.”

The Verdict

The challenge from Lawrence was petulant and not something you expect from a captain of a team fighting against relegation.

But it’s important not to overreact to these things as Derby supporters and stay behind the team. Derby are lacking squad numbers, but what the players don’t need at this point is fans turning against their captain for a mistake.

It’s something Lawrence will learn from, and so to Derby as they’ll have to learn how to navigate the next three games without their talisman.