Derby County manager Wayne Rooney highlights key reason behind attacker’s good form

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has pinpointed the reason behind Ravel Morrison’s recent form in front of goal for the Rams after he netted his fourth in five games.

Morrison is on his best run of goalscoring form in his career having scored four goals in five games as he netted a late winner to give Derby the three points against Preston at Pride Park on Saturday.

He was among the substitutes against Preston after scoring for Jamaica in midweek, but his impact coming off the bench was huge for the Rams.

His winner was a well-taken scissor kick from 12 yards after a goalmouth scramble with Rooney praising his matchwinner after the game.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “Technically there is no question whatsoever, his ability is right up there.

“I left him out of the team, I think for seven or eight games in a row because I felt he had to work on his discipline and his shape out of possession.

“It is no coincidence he is getting that right, and that is allowing him to express himself a bit more in the final third. He is in a great run of form.”

Rooney went onto praise the attitude of Morrison, something other managers have questioned in the past: “When I left him out, he trained excellent every day to try and get back in the team and try to improve. I have been delighted with him.

“This is the most games he has ever played in a season, his attitude has been first class, I am delighted for him.”

The Verdict

Rooney is right to praise Morrison who’s impact in the final third has been excellent in recent weeks.

He’s had a few short spells this season where he’s excelled, but this run of form is the longest sustained run from Morrison yet.

He’s been an asset to Derby this season and is starting to become a fan’s favourite. However, what needs to be recognised is his overall impact on games.

His link-up play and ability to play in small spaces goes unrecognised and he’s starting to reap the rewards of this in front of goal, something which is playing a big part in ensuring Derby still have a chance of avoiding relegation from the Championship.