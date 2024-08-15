Rams boss Paul Warne has told BBC Sport Derby that he didn't want Derby County midfielder Tyrese Fornah leaving on loan to League Two side Salford City, with the 24-year-old seeking more game time.

Salford City brought in the Sierra Leone international after Fornah played a part in the Rams' promotion back to the Championship.

Fornah has had previous loan spells at Plymouth, Shrewsbury and Reading whilst at Nottingham Forest. This will be his first since signing for Paul Warne's men.

The midfielder said on Salford City's club website: "Playing with a smile on your face. That’s what it’s all about. I want to share that joy with the fans, have some good moments and, hopefully, it’ll be a promotion-winning year, so that’s why I’ve come here."

"The club’s ambition is to go up, which is exactly my ambition; I think this is a team that’s more than capable of getting promoted.

Warne was keen to keep the midfielder but Fornah made his wishes clear and joined Salford on loan just under 24 hours ago.

Derby boss Warne reacts to Fornah departure

The Derby county manager has claimed he already has "really good midfielders", proving it to be difficult for Fornah's game time to be matched.

Warne said: "I want people that want to be here. He was frustrated he wasn't getting enough game time that his ability deserved.

"I was disappointed. I didn't want him to go. He goes with my blessing and I wish him all the best.

Related Derby County: Paul Warne has to address key frailty as Middlesbrough test looms - View The Rams were excellent defensively last season, but have looked awkward in their first two competitive games of 2024/25.

"It wasn't a budgetary decision, it was never my intention. From the first day of pre-season, he made it clear that was his wish.

"I said to him 'the shirt is yours' if he performs well in pre-season. This happens all the time; players move on, staff move on. But fans don't.

"Sometimes when the club moves up a league, there's always collateral damage."

Derby County midfield options

Derby have already brought in four midfield options this summer.

Derby County central midfield options for 24/25 season Name Age: Ebou Adams 28 Kenzo Goudmijn 22 Ben Osborn 30 David Ozoh (loaned from Crystal Palace) 19 Liam Thompson 22

With the majority of their main central midfielders departing, Warne took action and has acquired the midfield signings that could keep them in the Championship this season, but they will need time to gel.

Fornah was a part of the squad that took the Rams' back up but didn't see where he would fit in with the several arrivals coming in this summer.

He appeared on the fringes of the Derby lineup after making 19 appearances last season. He did impress with Reading the year before, which is why Derby signed the midfielder in the first instance.

For Salford, Fornah is a great signing in League Two.

After already impressing with Reading, he will hope to be a key asset for Karl Robinson's men in the search to be promoted to League One for the first time.

Warne will be assessing his options for Derby's season, seeing which midfielders will suit his style of football.

After Derby's return to the Championship ending in a 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, the Derby boss will be eager to return to winning ways at Pride Park versus Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.