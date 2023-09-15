The start of the 2023-24 season has been a productive one for Portsmouth, who currently find themselves unbeaten in League One action.

John Mousinho has certainly been learning on the job since his appointment back in January, with it being his first head coach role having been a first-team coach at Oxford United beforehand.

But he's doing just fine so far in the current campaign, even if the south coast outfit have drawn three of their six matches with Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Stevenage unable to be broken down enough to secure three points.

There have been many changes at Fratton Park over the summer, with Mousinho somewhat rebuilding his squad with a much more younger feel now at the club, with the likes of Regan Poole, Christian Saydee, Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara significantly bolstering the head coach's options.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Wanderers Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

This weekend though, Pompey make the long trip up north to face Derby County, who are another side that will be expected to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

Whilst Portsmouth remain unbeaten in the League One season, the Rams' have had more subdued start with as many defeats as they have had wins.

With nine points from their first six matches, Paul Warne's side are still seemingly gelling having made plenty of new signings this summer.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan

But the two-week international break will have given them more time with each other ahead of an important contest with Mousinho's side.

What has Paul Warne said about Portsmouth ahead of Derby County clash?

Ahead of this Saturday's match at Pride Park, Warne has issued a compliment towards Derby's opposition this weekend, including to their fanbase, and has predicted that they will be full of confidence.

"They have started really well, their new players have integrated really well and they'll be pleased with their start," Warne said of Portsmouth in his pre-match preview with Derby's media team.

"So, we have to be like we always have to be at our very best to win a game.

"But they will be full of confidence as they should with a good following - I remember the game at the end of last season, a great atmosphere and a great game.

"You don't hear me say this often but I'm looking forward to the game."

What has John Mousinho said ahead of Derby County match?

Similarly, Portsmouth boss Mousinho has talked up Derby's chances of being in the promotion fight come the end of the season but is also happy where his own side is at currently.

“We were able to give the lads a bit of a break, but also get in a couple of really good training blocks, which we haven’t been able to do since the build-up to facing Bristol Rovers," Mousinho told Portsmouth's official website.

“There are some things that we’ve been able to work hard on and overall, it’s been a positive period for us.

“Every game provides a different test and it will be no different on Saturday against Derby, who are one of the favourites for promotion."