The start of the 2023-24 season has been a productive one for Portsmouth, who currently find themselves unbeaten in League One action.

John Mousinho has certainly been learning on the job since his appointment back in January, with it being his first head coach role having been a first-team coach at Oxford United beforehand.

But he's doing just fine so far in the current campaign, even if the south coast outfit have drawn three of their six matches with Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Stevenage unable to be broken down enough to secure three points.

There have been many changes at Fratton Park over the summer, with Mousinho somewhat rebuilding his squad with a much more younger feel now at the club, with the likes of Regan Poole, Christian Saydee, Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara significantly bolstering the head coach's options.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Gavin Whyte

Cardiff City

Permanent

Regan Poole

Lincoln City

Permanent

Will Norris

Burnley

Permanent

Jack Sparkes

Exeter City

Permanent

Ben Stevenson

Forest Green Rovers

Permanent

Ryan Schofield

Huddersfield Town

Permanent

Conor Shaughnessy

Burton Albion

Permanent

Christian Saydee

Bournemouth

Permanent

Kusini Yengi

Western Sydney Wanderers

Permanent

Anthony Scully

Wigan Athletic

Permanent

Terry Devlin

Glentoran

Permanent

Tino Anjorin

Chelsea

Loan

Alex Robertson

Man City

Loan

Abu Kamara

Norwich City

Loan

This weekend though, Pompey make the long trip up north to face Derby County, who are another side that will be expected to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

Whilst Portsmouth remain unbeaten in the League One season, the Rams' have had more subdued start with as many defeats as they have had wins.

With nine points from their first six matches, Paul Warne's side are still seemingly gelling having made plenty of new signings this summer.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Curtis Nelson

Blackpool

Permanent

Callum Elder

Hull City

Permanent

Joe Ward

Peterborough United

Permanent

Sonny Bradley

Luton Town

Permanent

Josh Vickers

Rotherham United

Permanent

Martyn Waghorn

Coventry City

Permanent

Tyrese Fornah

Nottingham Forest

Permanent

Conor Washington

Rotherham United

Permanent

Kane Wilson

Bristol City

Permanent

Elliot Embleton

Sunderland

Loan

Tyreece John-Jules

Arsenal

Loan

But the two-week international break will have given them more time with each other ahead of an important contest with Mousinho's side.

What has Paul Warne said about Portsmouth ahead of Derby County clash?

Ahead of this Saturday's match at Pride Park, Warne has issued a compliment towards Derby's opposition this weekend, including to their fanbase, and has predicted that they will be full of confidence.

"They have started really well, their new players have integrated really well and they'll be pleased with their start," Warne said of Portsmouth in his pre-match preview with Derby's media team.

"So, we have to be like we always have to be at our very best to win a game.

"But they will be full of confidence as they should with a good following - I remember the game at the end of last season, a great atmosphere and a great game.

"You don't hear me say this often but I'm looking forward to the game."

What has John Mousinho said ahead of Derby County match?

Similarly, Portsmouth boss Mousinho has talked up Derby's chances of being in the promotion fight come the end of the season but is also happy where his own side is at currently.

“We were able to give the lads a bit of a break, but also get in a couple of really good training blocks, which we haven’t been able to do since the build-up to facing Bristol Rovers," Mousinho told Portsmouth's official website.

“There are some things that we’ve been able to work hard on and overall, it’s been a positive period for us.

“Every game provides a different test and it will be no different on Saturday against Derby, who are one of the favourites for promotion."