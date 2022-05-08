Derby County man Tom Lawrence posts message to Tom Huddlestone after significant announcement

With the Championship season drawing to a close, plenty of the 24 teams involved will now spent the majority of the offseason chopping and changing their squads so that they can improve in the next campaign.

The outgoings have already begun, with Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone announcing that he will be leaving the Tigers this summer and heading for pastures new.

After being used in rotation with the side this year – he managed 11 games with four starts during his time with Hull – he will now be heading out of the exit door and the 35-year-old looks set to be a free agent ahead of the transfer window.

The ultimate Derby County end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was Derby's first game of the season against? Middlesbrough Huddersfield Town Hull City Peterborough United

Now, players have come out in support of the midfielder after he posted his message on Twitter. One such player is Tom Lawrence, who played with Huddlestone during his stint with Derby County.

The forward – who has been one of the Rams most important players this year – spent several campaigns lining up alongside the former Tottenham man and upon the news of his release, he responded with a social media message and just one emoji to sum up his former teammate.

Lawrence simply posted a goat emoji – signifying that he feels the midfielder is ‘the greatest of all time.’ The two do have history because of their time playing together and with Huddlestone at Pride Park, the two managed two play-off seasons. They finished sixth in back-to-back campaigns before securing a tenth placed finish in the midfielder’s final season with the Rams.

Lawrence thinks highly of his former teammate then – and wherever Huddlestone ends up could benefit still from his experience and knowhow in the game.

The Verdict

Tom Huddlestone is nearing the end of his career considering he is midway through his thirties now but he could still have plenty to offer to another team in the EFL, even if it means a drop down in division to League One. Wes Hoolahan has proven as much with Cambridge and the former Tottenham man could do the same.

He’s clearly well thought of by those at Derby considering that Tom Lawrence – one of the Rams best players this season – has quickly proclaimed the midfielder as the GOAT. They clearly got on and they had plenty of success together at Pride Park bagging those two spots in the play-offs.

Lawrence himself might finally be able to make that leap into the Premier League soon, as Huddlestone has in his career with Spurs. The former Man United forward could be a man in-demand this summer, with the player potentially out of contract at Derby.

There will no doubt be interest in him – so whilst one career might be drawing to a close, another might still be on the way up here.