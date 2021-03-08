Derby County man seals move away from Pride Park

Stockport County have signed Derby County striker Jack Stretton on a one-month loan deal, the club have confirmed.

Stretton has been in fine form for the Rams’ Under-23 side this season, scoring eight goals before being added to the first-team setup by Wayne Rooney.

Stretton has made three Championship appearances for Derby this term, coming off the bench against Wycombe, Coventry and Swansea.

Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Derby County players retired or not?

1 of 24 Rob Hulse Retired Still playing

The 19-year-old is now set to gain even more first-team experience, with a loan move to National League side Stockport County materialising.

Stockport sit fourth in the National League table, seven points off top spot as Simon Rusk looks to bolster his attacking options and add more firepower to his squad.

The loan deal will last until the 7th of April, and given the arrival of Lee Gregory in January, it presents him with an opportunity to get regular game time under his belt.

The Verdict

This is a move which suits both parties.

Stretton has been excellent for the Under-23s’ this season and deserved his chance to make an impact in the first-team.

But it’s good for him to get some game time under his belt between now and the end of the campaign, as he isn’t going to feature for Derby given their current predicament and the options Wayne Rooney has to choose from.

Stockport are struggling a little in the National League, so he will give them a boost up top and offer them something different.