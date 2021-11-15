Derby County man reveals desperation for January transfer

Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall has revealed his desperation to secure a January transfer move during an interview with Go Radio Football Show (as cited by Derbyshire Live).

The 36-year-old, who has dropped to become Derby’s third-choice option between the sticks at present, played 33 Championship games last season.

However, Marshall is yet to appear for The Rams this season in their Championship campaign where they have been hit with a 12-point deduction.

The veteran goalkeeper has also not been involved in the club’s cup games, with the closest he has been to first-team action is from the bench.

Marshall has also dropped down the pecking order with Scotland, after playing every minute of their Euro 2020 campaign.

Speaking to the Go Radio Football Show, Marshall said: “I’m desperate to get out in January, obviously, difficult with Derby’s situation with the club going into administration. So it’s a difficult time and sometimes these things are taken out of your hands as a footballer.

“I was disappointed how it [a failed transfer move] happened in the summer. Never really give me enough time to get somewhere. Obviously the knock on of that is you lose your spot in the Scotland squad.

“So I’m looking at the minute to try and get something sorted for January but nothing yet but I’m sure the closer it gets there will be a few options there. I’m training with the first team every day. There’s not been an issue that way. I’ve not had any fitness issues, so hopefully early January something will come.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see if a move materialises for Marshall in January, and if something does arise, it will be equally interesting to see where the interest comes from.

Marshall played an integral role in helping Derby to pose one of the best defensive records in the division last time out, and also represented his country in the Euros.

It will be no surprise to see a Championship club come calling for a temporary fix, but equally a move to the top end of League One is also logical.

A move outside of England is also on the cards, with his experience and leadership being two instant qualities that he will bring.