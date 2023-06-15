Bristol City have had a lightning quick start to the summer transfer season as they have already got three incoming deals over the line - and the window only officially opened on Wednesday.

The Robins have been smart and efficient and have mainly bolstered the defensive part of their team, with centre-back Rob Dickie and versatile left-footer Hayden Roberts signing from QPR and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

And in holding midfield, Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie has arrived at Ashton Gate for an undisclosed seven-figure fee, meaning that several areas have been strengthened early on.

Attentions will seemingly now turn to further up the pitch and specifically in the advanced areas of midfield, and according to the Bristol Post, Nigel Pearson is keen to bring 22-year-old Derby County man Jason Knight to the club this summer.

Who is Jason Knight?

Knight has been playing regular senior football from an early age, having made his first-team Derby debut at the age of 18 in August 2019.

He has featured regularly ever since his debut, appearing 166 times in all competitions for the Rams and that included a 47-game season in 2022-23.

Such is Knight's versatility, he started last season as a right-back before heading back to his more natural position in the engine room and for some of the campaign he played in the number 10 role before finishing it as a right wing-back.

Knight is also a seasoned international footballer now as well with 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team.

What is Jason Knight's situation at Derby County?

Earlier this summer, Derby triggered a one-year option in Knight's contract to extend his time at the club until June 2024.

However, there is no indication to suggest that the Irishman is in talks to renew his deal at Pride Park for a longer amount of time.

Therefore, it may be in Derby's best interests to get a good fee for the midfielder this summer before he can potentially depart on a free transfer (although due to his age they would get a compensation package for his services) in 2024.

Would Jason Knight be a good signing for Bristol City?

Knight is an energetic all-round midfielder who could be a really smart addition at City for the right price.

There's no guarantee that he extends his time at Derby and if it gives Paul Warne some funds to play with this summer then the Rams should perhaps consider selling him for a seven-figure fee.

If there's perhaps one criticism of Knight's game at the moment it's that for a player who likes to get forward, he doesn't contribute to many goals with just five goal involvements in League One last season.

That can be added to his game though with the right coaching, and if Alex Scott stays at Bristol City then the thought of him pairing up with Knight in the middle of the park is pretty exciting.