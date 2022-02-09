Derby County man makes bold claim ahead of relegation battle

Derby County’s Festy Ebosele insists that there is a real confidence at the club that they will stay in the Championship this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side are incredibly just four points from safety ahead of tonight’s fixtures, even though they were hit with a 21-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

Whilst they still have plenty of work to do, victory over Hull last night has generated more momentum around the club. And, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, Ebosele was adamant they can pull off what would be a miracle.

“We’ve got a great squad and you can’t really control the stuff that happens outside the pitch. All that we can do is play every week to the best of our abilities and that’s what we’re going to do until the end of the season.

“It’s more than a belief – I feel like we all know that we can stay up and if we keep putting in performances like that then we’ll do it.”

Rooney’s men are back in action at Middlesbrough this weekend.

The verdict

You can understand why Ebosele is so confident because Derby are flying right now and they’ve shown this season that they can get results against anyone.

The youngster has been one of many to thrive under the guidance of Rooney and they have now got close enough to Reading to put the Royals under huge pressure.

For Derby though, they just have to concentrate on the next game, which is going to be a very tough one against a Boro side that are pushing for promotion.

