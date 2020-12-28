Derby County man fuels transfer speculation as January window looms

Mike te Wierik has claimed that his agent is working on a Derby County exit as the January window looms.

The defender only arrived at Pride Park in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract agreement but has found it tough to adapt to life in the English second tier.

Brought in by Phillip Cocu, opportunities have been limited for the 28-year-old who has been limited to just six appearances for the Rams.

Reports from the Netherlands have claimed that the likes of FC Twente, FC Utrecht, and Fortuna Sittard could be keen on a move – something that the defender has fuelled in a recent interview.

Quoted by Derbyshire Live, te Wierik said: “I said there must be a solution and the club knows that.

“My agent is working on it and a number of clubs have already signed up.

“Fortuna, FC Groningen and another club? Yes, something like that. For me, the Netherlands is one hundred percent an option.

“I had a great time there. It’s about playing football and if you can see your family more often. that is certainly a plus.”

Asked about Groningen’s interest, he said: “That could be, because I had a good time there and it went very well.

“First Derby still has to find a solution with my agent, because maybe I will not be allowed to leave at all. Then we will see what we can do. It can go in any direction, but I would like to play football.”

The Verdict

It seems that Mike te Wierik’s Derby County career is over.

Things just haven’t worked out for the defender who has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship with the Rams.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll be sold in January, but if a permanent deal can’t be agreed then it’s almost inevitable that he could leave on loan.