Derby County man delivers encouraging injury update

Curtis Davies has revealed that he is progressing well from his Achilles injury, as he prepares to take the ‘next step’ as he looks to return to action.

Good to see my surgeon who is happy with my Achilles. The boot is off and the crutches are gone, not quite ready to get my dancing shoes on but buzzing to step up to the next stage of rehab! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/R9xotjDTDo — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) February 10, 2021

The centre-back had forced his way into the Rams XI earlier in the campaign, but an awkward landing against Brentford saw him suffer what was thought as a long-term injury.

And, whilst that remains the case, as the 35-year-old is still some way from featuring for Wayne Rooney, Davies did offer fans an update with how his recovery is going on Twitter, and it’s fair to say he’s pretty positive.

Again, there has been no specific time frame for when the ex-West Brom defender will play again, but his progress is sure to please those at the club.

Derby could do with Davies right now, as they are currently 22nd in the Championship, although they have improved significantly since Rooney took over.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is very good news for Davies, as he will have been so frustrated to suffer the injury he did at this stage of his career.

But, everyone knows he’s a good professional, and he clearly has been listening to the advice from the doctors.

There’s still time to go in his recovery, but even having him back involved and out on the training pitch could give Derby and Rooney a boost towards the end of the campaign.

