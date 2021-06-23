Derby County man attracting further Championship transfer interest

Peterborough United are interested in signing Jack Marriott as his contract with Derby County runs down.

It had been thought that the striker had extended his stay at Pride Park for a further year, but the Rams off-field issues meant his registration wasn’t ratified, so he is set to be out of contract next week.

Whilst Derby remain in talks with the player, he will be assessing his options and it has been revealed that Hull City want to sign the 26-year-old. And, Football Insider have now confirmed that the Posh are also keeping tabs on Marriott.

That would be an interesting move for the ex-Luton Town man as he enjoyed a hugely successful year with Peterborough earlier in his career, scoring 27 goals in 44 games in the 2017/18 campaign in League One.

Such form saw him earn a move to the East Midlands, with Derby paying an initial £3m for the striker. The move hasn’t really worked out for Marriott though, as he has managed just 13 goals in 72 Championship games since.

The verdict

This would appear to be a good move for Peterborough as even though they have Jonson Clarke-Harris, they could probably do with one more striker to boost their chances of doing well in the Championship.

So, to get a player they know would make sense and Marriott may feel returning to the Posh is what’s needed to get his career back on track after a tough few years.

Ultimately, he will have a big decision to make and it will be interesting to see where the player ends up.

